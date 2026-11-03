OpZira™, Inc. Selected to Present Ophthalmic Device Technologies at 2026 New York Venture Summit

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DryAMD--OpZira™, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company advancing technologies for the detection and monitoring of ocular disease, today announced its selection to present at the 2026 New York Venture Summit, taking place November 18-19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Hosted by youngStartup Ventures, the summit will feature 200 innovative companies selected to present their technologies and growth opportunities to an audience of venture capital firms, corporate investors, angel investors, and industry leaders.

OpZira will showcase its portfolio of ophthalmic technologies, including AdaptDx Pro®, a portable dark adaptometer that objectively measures dark adaptation function, and its electrophysiology technologies for evaluating visual function. Building on its portfolio of ophthalmic innovation, the company is focused on expanding access to advanced technologies that support clinical decision-making and patient care.

“OpZira is uniquely positioned to build on a portfolio of established ophthalmic technologies with a clear strategy for future growth,” said Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO of OpZira. “Our selection for the New York Venture Summit provides an opportunity to introduce investors to our technology portfolio, commercial strategy, and vision for expanding the role of advanced diagnostics in eye care.”

Investors and strategic partners interested in connecting with OpZira during the New York Venture Summit may contact marketing@opzira.com.

About Venture Summit

Hosted by youngStartup Ventures, the New York Venture Summit convenes the brightest entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders driving innovation forward. Over two dynamic days, attendees explore the trends, technologies, and partnerships defining the future economy. For more information on the New York Venture Summit, visit: https://youngstartup.com/upcoming

About OpZira

OpZira, Inc. is a forward-thinking ophthalmic medical device company founded on a legacy of research excellence. The company delivers innovative technologies designed to enhance the detection and monitoring of ocular disease, empowering clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools. OpZira’s creation follows Alcon’s acquisition of LumiThera and its Valeda® Light Delivery System, the first and only FDA-authorized treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For more information, visit OpZira.com.

Media Contact:

marketing@opzira.com