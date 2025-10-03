Opus Genetics to Present at Upcoming Medical and Industry Conferences in October 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders, today announced that it will present the positive clinical results from both its IRD gene therapy and Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (POS) programs at the following medical and industry conferences in October 2025.

“These upcoming presentations highlight the strong momentum across our pipeline, from advancing OPGx-LCA5 for patients living with an LCA5 IRD to sharing pivotal Phase 3 data from LYNX-2 in keratorefractive patients with visual disturbances under mesopic, low-contrast conditions,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics. “We look forward to engaging with the gene therapy, ophthalmology, and investor communities at these key meetings.”

Conference Participation Details:

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Presentation Title: Transformative Gene Therapies for the Treatment of Rare Inherited Retinal Diseases

Transformative Gene Therapies for the Treatment of Rare Inherited Retinal Diseases Presentation Content: Three-month pediatric and 18-month adult clinical data from the Phase 1/2 trial of OPGx-LCA5 in patients with Leber congenital amaurosis type 5 (LCA5)

Three-month pediatric and 18-month adult clinical data from the Phase 1/2 trial of OPGx-LCA5 in patients with Leber congenital amaurosis type 5 (LCA5) Date/Time: Monday, October 6, 2025, 9:15–9:30 am MT

Monday, October 6, 2025, 9:15–9:30 am MT Presenter: George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics

George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics Location: Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ



Fierce Biotech Week

Fireside Chat: Investing with Intention – How Early Vision and Partnership Shaped Opus Genetics

Investing with Intention – How Early Vision and Partnership Shaped Opus Genetics Date/Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 12:15–12:45 pm ET

Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 12:15–12:45 pm ET Speakers: Ben Yerxa, Ph.D., President, Opus Genetics and Christy Shaffer, Ph.D., General Partner, Hatteras Venture Partners

Ben Yerxa, Ph.D., President, Opus Genetics and Christy Shaffer, Ph.D., General Partner, Hatteras Venture Partners Location: Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA

American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting 2025

Poster Presentation: LYNX-2: A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution in Post-Keratorefractive Surgery Subjects with Decreased Mesopic Visual Acuity

LYNX-2: A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution in Post-Keratorefractive Surgery Subjects with Decreased Mesopic Visual Acuity Date: Thursday, October 9, 4:30 PM–6:30 pm ET

Thursday, October 9, 4:30 PM–6:30 pm ET Presenter: Marc Bloomenstein, O.D.

Marc Bloomenstein, O.D. Location: Halls B2/C, Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

Eyecelerator @ American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

Presentation Title: Transformative Gene Therapies for the Treatment of Rare Inherited Retinal Diseases

Transformative Gene Therapies for the Treatment of Rare Inherited Retinal Diseases Presentation Content: Three-month pediatric and 18-month adult clinical data from the OPGx-LCA5 Phase 1/2 trial

Three-month pediatric and 18-month adult clinical data from the OPGx-LCA5 Phase 1/2 trial Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 1:15–2:45 pm ET

Thursday, October 16, 2025, 1:15–2:45 pm ET Presenter: Sally Tucker, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Opus Genetics

Sally Tucker, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Opus Genetics Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL



About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders. The Company’s pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead gene therapy candidates are OPGx-LCA5, which is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations, and OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and reduced low light vision and nighttime visual disturbances. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.opusgtx.com.

