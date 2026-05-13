SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Opus Genetics to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RDH12, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
ir@opusgtx.com

Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.


North Carolina Events Healthcare
Opus Genetics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of pinned Raleigh on a map of USA. May be used as illustration for traveling theme.
Manufacturing
Novartis unveils North Carolina API plant as final piece of $23B US expansion
May 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Photo of Durham, North Carolina, USA downtown cityscape
Job Trends
7 companies hiring in North Carolina now
April 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park