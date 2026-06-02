Opus Genetics to Host Virtual R&D Science Forum on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Featuring Multiple Inherited Retinal Disease Experts

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the guest speakers for its virtual Research & Development (R&D) Science Forum to be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET.

The R&D Science Forum will feature management and key opinion leaders (KOLs) highlighting Opus Genetics’ multi-asset gene therapy pipeline, which is designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe IRDs. The Forum will include detailed information on three gene therapy programs entering clinical testing, targeting the RDH12, MERTK, and RHO mutations. In addition, there will be a summary of recently presented data from the ongoing LCA5 and BEST1 clinical programs and an overview of IRD global market opportunities and patient prevalence.

“Our R&D Science Forum brings together leading investigators and scientific experts to highlight the progress we are making within our gene therapy pipeline for inherited retinal diseases,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics. “With significant unmet needs across RDH12, MERTK, RHO, LCA5 and BEST1, we look forward to sharing our preclinical data, our deepening engagement with the clinical community, as well as our strategic development plans as we advance potentially transformative therapies for patients at risk of vision loss.”

Opus Genetics’ R&D Science Forum Guest Speakers:

Jean Bennett, MD, PhD

Emeritus Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania / Scheie Eye Institute

Todd Durham, PhD

Senior Vice President, Clinical & Outcomes Research, Foundation Fighting Blindness

Kenneth C. Fan, MD, MBA

Retina Specialist & Surgeon, Retina Consultants of Texas

Bart P. Leroy, MD, PhD

Professor of Ophthalmology & Head of Department, Ghent University Hospital

Robert E. MacLaren, MB ChB, DPhil

Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Oxford

Lejla Vajzovic, MD

Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University Eye Center



Webcast Registration:

Registration for the event is available on the Events page of the Opus Genetics website. There will also be an archived replay available following the event.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RDH12, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.