Opus Genetics Appoints Dr. Andrew Murphy as Chief Scientific Officer and Jamie Lynne Hart as Executive Director, Executive Operations

Appointments strengthen scientific leadership and operational capabilities as Opus advances its pipeline of gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced the appointments of Andrew Murphy, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Jamie Lynne Hart, M.S., M.P.H., as Executive Director, Executive Operations. These appointments strengthen Opus Genetics’ scientific and operational capabilities as the Company advances its pipeline of gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases.

“As we continue to advance our clinical programs and expand our pipeline, strengthening our scientific leadership and operational capabilities is essential to supporting our next phase of growth,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics. “Andy brings deep expertise in gene therapy research, AAV vector development and translational science that we expect will be invaluable as we advance our programs toward important clinical milestones. Jamie brings extensive experience in executive operations and organizational coordination, and as well as significant experience in the ophthalmology sector, which we believe will help us execute effectively across our growing organization. We are pleased to welcome both to the Opus Genetics team.”

Andrew Murphy, Ph.D., brings more than 18 years of biotechnology experience spanning gene therapy research, translational development and regulatory advancement. Prior to joining Opus Genetics, Dr. Murphy served as Senior Vice President of Research and Early Development at Kriya Therapeutics, where he led AAV vector design, research, genomics and data science activities, advancing gene therapy candidates across ophthalmology, metabolic, neurological and rare diseases.

Throughout his career, he has supported seven therapeutic programs through Phase 1 IND or CTA submissions, including five during his tenure at Kriya Therapeutics. Previously, Dr. Murphy founded Kitty Hawk Biosciences, a gene therapy consultancy focused on AAV vector characterization and potency assay development, and held scientific leadership positions at KBI Biopharma, Duke University Medical Center, ProteoVec and Liquidia Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Stanford University and a B.A. in Chemistry from Oberlin College.

Jamie Lynne Hart, M.S., M.P.H., brings more than 15 years of experience in biotechnology and ophthalmology, spanning executive operations, corporate development, medical affairs and clinical research. Prior to joining Opus Genetics, Ms. Hart served as Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer at Apellis Pharmaceuticals (now Biogen), where she partnered with executive leadership and the Board of Directors to drive corporate strategy, portfolio prioritization and cross-functional execution across research, development and commercialization. Previously, she held several leadership positions at Ocular Therapeutix, including Director of Corporate Development and Alliance Management and Director of Medical Affairs, where she supported strategic partnerships, pipeline expansion and the company's transition to commercialization. She was also on the medical affairs team at Shire Pharmaceuticals (now Takeda).

Earlier in her career, she was focused on clinical research in rare diseases and ophthalmic drug development. She has published extensively in uveitis, an orphan ophthalmic condition. Ms. Hart holds a Master of Science and a Master of Public Health from Tufts University School of Medicine, as well as undergraduate degrees from Boston University.

The appointments come as Opus Genetics continues to advance its ophthalmic gene therapy programs, including OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-associated retinal disease, OPGx-LCA5 for Leber congenital amaurosis caused by mutations in the LCA5 gene and OPGx-RDH12 for RDH12-associated Leber congenital amaurosis. The Company remains focused on progressing its pipeline and developing innovative treatments for patients with inherited retinal diseases who have limited therapeutic options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not statements of historical fact and are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the anticipated contributions of the Company’s newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director, Executive Operations and their potential to support the Company’s next phase of growth; the Company’s plans to advance its clinical programs and expand its pipeline; the Company’s expectations with respect to its growth and operational execution; and the Company’s expectations regarding its business prospects and results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties posed by many factors and events that could cause the Company’s actual business, prospects and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with OPGx-RDH12 cleared to enter the clinic, and additional candidates targeting, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.