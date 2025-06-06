OPTIC and Mechanica Partners Expand Strategic Collaboration to Power AI-Driven Venture Creation Across Multiple Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – June 6, 2025 – Optic, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven technologies that unify scientific discovery and business strategy for biopharma, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Mechanica Partners, a venture creation firm specializing in building next-generation biotechnology companies. This collaboration will demonstrate how the BIOPTIC platform connects scientific and commercial insight to support smarter, faster venture creation.

The expanded partnership leverages BIOPTIC’s uniquely integrated AI capabilities across Mechanica’s diverse pipeline of biotech ventures, encompassing:

● Agentic AI Layer: Advanced autonomous agents purpose-built for biopharma competitive intelligence, strategic asset identification, and automated scientific and business diligence.

● B1 and B2 Scientific AI Layer: Proprietary models built to rapidly discover and optimize novel therapeutic molecules across chemical and biological space.

“Our initial work with OPTIC's B1 and B2 models demonstrated the transformative potential of AI-augmented approaches in several areas of our discovery process," said James Sietstra, Founder and General Partner at Mechanica Partners. "We look forward to exploring how the BIOPTIC agentic AI will further support our drug discovery programs through systematic analysis of the therapeutic landscape and identification of differentiation opportunities, potentially providing our portfolio companies with a competitive edge in their respective markets”

The BIOPTIC Agentic AI monitors global datasets - SEC filings, trial registries, patents, and literature - to surface high-value assets and partnership opportunities. Complementing this, the B1 and B2 models rapidly advance early-stage discovery, identifying novel therapeutic molecules and biological targets.

"We fundamentally see ourselves as the critical unifying bridge between the worlds of scientific discovery and business strategy," said Andrey Doronichev, CEO of Optic. "By integrating our agentic competitive intelligence with foundational drug discovery capabilities, we’re providing Mechanica Partners with a powerful toolset to strategically build and rapidly scale their biotech portfolio."

Under the terms of the expanded agreements, which cover multiple molecules across Mechanica's portfolio, Optic is eligible to receive development milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales of any resulting commercialized products. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

OPTIC is actively partnering with venture studios, investment funds, and biopharma venture arms looking to enhance their portfolio strategy with AI-driven asset discovery and diligence. For more information, please visit https://www.bioptic.io/.

About Optic

Optic is an AI-driven biopharma company empowering biotech investors and drug developers with advanced asset discovery and strategic intelligence tools. Our BIOPTIC platform - featuring autonomous AI agents - can identify high value assets and partnership opportunities, while our B1 and B2 models can accelerate early stage drug discovery. With a team of experts and a growing number of partners, Optic is enabling smarter, faster decisions across venture creation, licensing and R&D.

About Mechanica Partners

Mechanica Partners is a venture creation firm that builds and funds a new generation of biotechnology companies. The firm's portfolio includes companies developing therapeutics for cardio-kidney-metabolic diseases, oncology, and other areas of high unmet need.

Media Contacts:

Optic, Inc.

Andrey Doronichev

da@optic.inc