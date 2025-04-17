SUBSCRIBE
OPKO Health to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 30, 2025

April 17, 2025 | 
MIAMI, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) plans to report operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on April 30th beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at OPKO’s Investor Relations page and here.

A telephone replay will be available until May 7, 2025, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 3746692. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com

