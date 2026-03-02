SUBSCRIBE
OPKO Health to Participate in the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit 2026

March 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit, being held March 10-11, 2026, at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the event on Wednesday, March 11th.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with OPKO management should contact their Jefferies representative.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com


