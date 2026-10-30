OpenEvidence and NYU Langone Health Partner to Bring Patient-Aware Intelligence to 12 Million Visits in New York City

OpenEvidence will be embedded in NYU Langone’s Epic EHR workflow with patient context, connecting peer-reviewed medical evidence to each patient’s clinical record supporting the care team that delivers care to over 12 million outpatient visits a year across New York City, Long Island, and beyond

MIAMI & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalAI--NYU Langone Health, one of the nation’s premier academic health systems and ranked No.1 in the nation for quality by Vizient, Inc., and OpenEvidence, the most popular AI for doctors in the United States, today announced a collaboration to bring OpenEvidence directly into NYU Langone’s Epic electronic health record (EHR), with Patient Aware Clinical Intelligence. Clinicians across NYU Langone will now be able to ask complex clinical questions in natural language and receive answers that are grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature with patient context, all without leaving their Epic EHR workflow.

Each year NYU Langone cares for patients during 12.4 million outpatient visits and more than 421,000 emergency department visits across seven inpatient locations and more than 400 outpatient locations across the New York region and in Florida. Its Family Health Centers at NYU Langone, one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the nation, serve more than 100,000 patients through some 600,000 visits a year in Brooklyn and beyond. In total, the system’s 6,000+ physicians and faculty, 2,000+ residents and fellows, and over 54,000 employees make it one of the largest sources of care in the most populous metropolitan area in the United States.

Through this integration, NYU Langone equips its clinical team to surface the best available medical evidence at the point of care. The deployment extends across NYU Langone’s hospitals, its ambulatory network, and the Family Health Centers, and reaches the next generation of physicians training at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine.

“At NYU Langone, we are committed to working with OpenEvidence to make the latest technology available to our clinicians in a safe and practical environment at scale,” said Nader Mherabi, Executive Vice President and Vice Dean, Chief Digital and Information Officer, NYU Langone Health.

"NYU Langone cares for New Yorkers at a scale few institutions in the country can match, and it does so while setting the standard of care across specialties," said Daniel Nadler, Founder and CEO, OpenEvidence. "New York has always been where American medicine goes to prove itself at scale. Putting OpenEvidence inside the chart at NYU Langone means the world's medical literature is now in the room for every one of the twelve million visits this system supports each year. We are proud to be powering care in the nation's largest metropolis."

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most popular AI for doctors in the United States. According to independent studies, more American physicians use OpenEvidence than all other AI platforms combined. OpenEvidence is trusted by millions of verified U.S. healthcare professionals making high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care, with evidence that is sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is now used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. OpenEvidence is free for all verified U.S. clinicians. Learn more at openevidence.com.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation four years in a row, and it continues to have the most No. 1– and top 10–ranked specialties among medical centers in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 400 outpatient locations in the New York City area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

OpenEvidence: media@openevidence.com

NYU Langone Health: news@nyulangone.org