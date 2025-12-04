OneOncology and OneR Partner Practice Investigators to Present Broad Portfolio of Data at the 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Key Highlights

25 scientific abstracts spanning lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma underscore the essential role of community-based investigators in accelerating blood cancer research.



• Data show bi-specific antibodies can be safely administered in community practices.



• Research demonstrates continued expansion of CAR-T therapies into more aggressive diseases and more vulnerable patient populations with encouraging early outcomes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led platform dedicated to advancing independent medical specialty practices, and the OneOncology Research Network (OneR), its clinical research site management organization, proudly recognize the scientific contributions of its partner practice investigators whose work will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 6–9.

This year's 25 presentations – seven oral and 18 posters – cover a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies, demonstrating the pivotal role community-based research sites play in accelerating innovation across targeted therapies, bispecific antibodies, next-generation BTK inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, genomic profiling, and novel clinical trial designs.

"These results demonstrate that the OneOncology affiliated practices are bringing important research to our patients in the communities where they live" said Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OneOncology and leader of OneR. "These studies encompass some of the most challenging to operationalize including cellular therapies and bi-specific antibodies, expanding access for patients who might otherwise be left out of research."

Key Research Themes from OneR-Affiliated Investigators

Subcutaneous bispecific antibodies as practice-changing frontline therapies

Cellular therapies expanding into aggressive diseases and frail populations

Next-generation BTK inhibitors providing durable responses across high-risk groups

Novel agents and first-in-human studies shaping future treatment paradigms

Genomic profiling and predictive tools improving disease assessment and care pathways

Studies informing guidelines and strengthening real-world practice

Robust participation in early-phase and cell therapy research, demonstrating that OneR sites contribute across the full translational research spectrum, not only late-phase trials

A full list of abstracts and investigators is available here. To schedule an interview with a OneR-affiliated researcher during ASH, please contact Eric Hoffman at ehoffman@oneoncology.com.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 36 partner practices comprise approximately 2,300K+ providers who care for approximately 1.5 million patients across 645+ sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

