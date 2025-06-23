OnCusp Therapeutics Appoints Dimitry Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCusp Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge preclinical innovation into clinically validated treatments for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Dimitry S.A. Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Nuyten is a seasoned oncology drug development executive with over 17 years of experience leading global clinical programs from first-in-human studies to regulatory approvals. At OnCusp, he will lead clinical strategy and execution, leveraging his deep expertise to advance the company's lead Cadherin-6 (CDH6)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program, CUSP06, through clinical development. He will report to OnCusp's Chief Executive Officer, Bing Yuan, Ph.D.

"Dr. Nuyten brings extensive experience in oncology drug development and a strong track record of leadership across both biotech and large pharma," said Dr. Yuan. "He is an outstanding addition to the OnCusp executive team, and his success advancing innovative therapies, including ADCs and immuno-oncology agents, will be instrumental as we progress CUSP06's clinical development and seek meaningful outcomes for patients."

Dr. Nuyten most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Arcus Biosciences, where he oversaw clinical development, clinical science, clinical operations, safety, regulatory affairs, pharmacology, and biostatistics, and co-chaired the Joint Development Committee for Arcus' collaboration with Gilead. During his tenure, he led pivotal programs in gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and renal cancers and advanced multiple assets into late-stage development.

Prior to Arcus, Dr. Nuyten held CMO roles at Nektar Therapeutics and Aduro Biotech. Previously, he served as Vice President and Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Leader at Pfizer, where he led registrational trials for Bavencio® (avelumab) across multiple tumor types. Earlier in his career, he held senior clinical development roles at Bristol Myers Squibb.

Dr. Nuyten received his M.D. from the University of Groningen and Ph.D. in cancer biology from the University of Amsterdam, both in the Netherlands. He is board-certified in radiation oncology and has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications in oncology and translational medicine.

"I am excited to join OnCusp at such a pivotal moment," said Dr. Nuyten. "The early clinical data for CUSP06 are compelling, showing encouraging antitumor activity in heavily pretreated patients with platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer without CDH6 biomarker selection. I look forward to working with the team to further advance this program and bring transformative therapies to patients in need."

"It's an exciting opportunity to partner with Dr. Nuyten as we progress CUSP06 into Phase 1b and beyond," said Eric Slosberg, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer. "His clinical insights will be invaluable in shaping our development path and ensuring rigorous execution."

About CUSP06

CUSP06 is a Cadherin-6 (CDH6)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) now in the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1 study in patients with platinum-refractory/resistant ovarian cancer and other advanced solid tumors. CUSP06 has shown promising signs of efficacy in heavily pretreated high-grade serous ovarian cancer, with Ph1a results supporting potential best-in-class activity without biomarker selection. CUSP06 is composed of a proprietary antibody with high CDH6 binding affinity, a protease-cleavable linker, and an exatecan payload (a potent and clinically validated topoisomerase-1 inhibitor). The linker is designed to complement the exatecan payload, enabling a stable and homogeneous ADC. The payload is a weak substrate for BCRP/P-gp, drug efflux pumps that drive chemoresistance to many therapies. In preclinical data, CUSP06's linker-payload has been shown to have an increased "bystander effect" compared with competitor ADCs. CUSP06 has a drug-to-antibody ratio of eight. OnCusp obtained the exclusive global rights (outside of China) to lead the development and commercialization of CUSP06 from Multitude Therapeutics in 2022. Additional information on the CUSP06-1001 (NCT06234423) trial can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About OnCusp Therapeutics

OnCusp Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge preclinical innovation into clinically validated treatments for cancer patients. The company's lead program, CUSP06—a Cadherin-6 (CDH6)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)—is in the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1 study in patients with platinum-refractory/resistant ovarian cancer and other advanced solid tumors. OnCusp raised an oversubscribed $100 million Series A financing round in January 2024, co-led by Novo Holdings, OrbiMed, and F-Prime Capital. OnCusp is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.oncusptx.com.

