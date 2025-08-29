Oncotelic Therapeutics Showcases Robust Pipeline and Founder’s Broad Intellectual Property Contributions to Biopharma Industry

Highlighting multibillion-dollar drug discoveries and advancing novel oncology and immunotherapy assets

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (“OTLC” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative oncology and immunotherapy treatments, today highlights the depth of its oncology and immunotherapy pipeline while recognizing the extraordinary intellectual property contributions of its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu.

Dr. Trieu is a prolific industry pioneer with over 500 filed patents and 75 issued patents covering biologics, small molecules, nanoparticles, diagnostics. Over his career he has invented, co-invented, and developed multiple novel therapeutics that have advanced to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval or late-stage development. Most notably, Dr. Trieu co-invented and developed Abraxane® (nab-paclitaxel), acquired by Celgene in 2010 as part of a $2.9 billion transaction. He later developed and sold Cynviloq™ (nanoparticle paclitaxel) to NantPharma in 2015 in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. His career contributions extend across oncology, cardiovascular, reproductive, infectious-disease, neuro-critical-care, aging, and rare diseases, with a consistent focus on delivering first-in-class therapeutics to address high unmet medical needs.

OTLC Pipeline Overview

OT-101 (TGF-β inhibitor): Phase 3 for pancreatic cancer, with additional applications in ARDS/COVID-19





Phase 3 for pancreatic cancer, with additional applications in ARDS/COVID-19 OXi4503 (vascular disrupting agent): Phase 2 in AML/MDS; advancing toward pivotal phase 3 design





Phase 2 in AML/MDS; advancing toward pivotal phase 3 design CA4P / Fosbretabulin: Late-stage oncology asset currently under repositioning





Late-stage oncology asset currently under repositioning AL-101 (intranasal apomorphine): Phase 2 for Parkinson’s disease and Sexual Dysfunctions





Phase 2 for Parkinson’s disease and Sexual Dysfunctions AL-102 (oligonucleotide antisense via intrathecal injection): Discovery stage for Alzheimer’s disease





Discovery stage for Alzheimer’s disease Pediatric Rare Disease Programs: Targeting orphan indications with the potential to generate Priority Review Vouchers (PRVs)



Dr. Trieu’s innovations form the cornerstone of OTLC’s intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing the Company’s strategy of building value through differentiated biotechnology assets with strong competitive barriers.

“Our strength lies not only in OTLC’s clinical pipeline but also in the breadth of intellectual property generated over my career, converting deep tumour-microenvironment biology into globally protected, clinic-ready technologies that redefine how drugs are delivered, monitored, and personalised,” said Dr. Trieu. “We remain committed to transforming these innovations into life-saving therapies for patients and long-term value for shareholders.”

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu’s leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic’s strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, please visit: www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation: our plans, timelines, and priorities for the OT-101 program in PDAC and other indications; potential biomarker-driven development strategies; the advancement, scope, timing, and results of current or future preclinical and clinical studies; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic/GMP Bio/Sapu ecosystem; the utility of our PDAOAI platform; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectualproperty protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

