Onco-Innovations Strengthens Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Islam Mohamed as Advisory Board Chair

Onco-Innovations Limited(CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Islam Mohamed as Chair of its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. This appointment reflects the Company's commitment to scientific excellence and its mission to accelerate the development of innovative oncology solutions through expert-led translational research.

Dr. Islam Mohamed is an experienced Radiation Oncologist, clinical researcher, and biotechnology advisor who has spent over two decades operating at the intersection of oncology and innovation. After earning an Honours BSc in Genetics, he pursued a career in Medicine, completing his specialty training in Radiation Oncology in 2000. At BC Cancer, he has built a distinguished clinical career focused on lung, breast, skin cancers, and sarcoma, and is recognized for his expertise in stereotactic radiation delivery.

Dr. Mohamed has led numerous clinical trials at both local and provincial levels, contributing to advances in the treatment of breast, lung, and oligometastatic cancers. He has also served on research ethics boards and national clinical trial committees, shaping standards of care and clinical research strategy in Canada.

Complementing his clinical leadership, Dr. Mohamed brings deep insight into the health technology ecosystem. He advises and invests in emerging Canadian biotech ventures, including Linax Technologies, IllumiSonics, and Asep Medical, with a focus on companies developing transformative diagnostics, therapeutics, and platform technologies. His combined experience as a clinician, researcher, and entrepreneur positions him as a strategic asset in evaluating innovation, guiding translational research, and driving value creation.

The Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board plays a critical role in supporting Onco-Innovations' research and development (R&D) priorities. Its mandate is to provide strategic guidance on R&D initiatives, facilitate clinical and scientific collaboration among partners, and support the mobilization of knowledge and generation of independent scientific insights to guide decision-making.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mohamed as Chair of our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. His deep clinical insight, research leadership, and strategic involvement in biotech innovation will be instrumental as we advance our oncology pipeline and translational research initiatives," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the further development, potential commercialization and benefits of the Company's technologies, PROmAI, and the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to further develop, prove out or commercialize its technologies, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of PROmAI and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire