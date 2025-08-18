Onco-Innovations Announces 90% of $0.60 Warrants Have Been Exercised

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ)(OTCQB:ONNVF) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful execution of a key component of its capital strategy, as over 90% of the Company's outstanding common share purchase warrants priced at $0.60 have now, to date, been exercised, resulting in an additional inflow of capital and confirming the effectiveness of the Company's internal financing strategy.

These warrant exercises, which took place over a period of eight months, support the Company's non-dilutive financing objectives. The Company believes this high conversion rate reflects strong shareholder alignment and growing market confidence in its long-term vision.

"Management is pleased that over 90% of the warrants priced at $0.60 have been exercised within an eight-month period. We believe this demonstrates our shareholders' belief in our strategic direction and reinforces the Company's ability to generate meaningful capital internally," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Private Placement generally, and the anticipated closing date, use of proceeds and anticipated proceeds thereof, as well as to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward- looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire