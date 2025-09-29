Onco-Innovations Advances Preclinical Program as Nucro-Technics Begins Analytical Development for PNKP Technology

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H)(WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nucro-Technics Inc. ("Nucro-Technics"), a Toronto-based contract research organization working in collaboration with Onco to conduct preclinical and analytical development services (see press release July 4, 2025), has initiated laboratory work under the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling program. The focus of this first phase is to pursue development and validation of advanced analytical methods to measure Onco's exclusively licensed Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitor (the "Technology"), in both preclinical samples and drug formulations. These methods are a cornerstone of preclinical testing, ensuring that researchers can reliably track how the drug is processed in the body. Part of this effort will involve animal model testing, aimed at generating essential insights into how the compound is metabolized and distributed before advancing to clinical trials. In practical terms, this work establishes the essential analytical tools required by regulators as a necessary pre-condition to future human clinical trials.

The analytical methods being developed by Nucro-Technics for purposes of this laboratory work are based on liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), a gold-standard technology[1] for sensitive and precise drug measurement. These assays are designed to quantify the PNKP Technology (also known as A83B4C63) in animal model plasma and related biological systems as well as its proprietary polymer-based nanoparticle delivery system. By enabling the accurate measurement of both the free and encapsulated forms of the compound, the methods are intended to provide critical data on stability, metabolism, and overall drug exposure in vivo. This dual capability is particularly important given the novel formulation approach at the heart of Onco's program.

Once validated, these methods are intended to serve as the foundation for a wide range of upcoming studies, including formal toxicology and pharmacokinetics assessments conducted under Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada require validated analytical tools to ensure that safety and dosing data are accurate, reproducible, and suitable for decision-making. Beyond compliance, robust bioanalytical methods are designed to give Onco scientific insight by generating high-quality data to guide formulation optimization and dosing strategies.

"The validated analytical tools Nucro-Technics is now developing are not only essential for our regulatory submissions but also critical for understanding how PNKP Technology behaves in the body as we advance a new class of DNA repair-targeting therapies towards the clinic," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

