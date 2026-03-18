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Onchilles Pharma to Present New Preclinical Data on Systemically Delivered NEU-002 Program at AACR 2026

March 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ELANE--Onchilles Pharma, a private biotech company advancing therapeutics targeting the ELANE pathway, today announced that new preclinical data supporting its systemically delivered NEU-002 program will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego. The presentation will highlight the translational development of NEU-002, an engineered therapeutic elastase specifically designed for systemic administration, demonstrating anti-tumor activity via both intravenous and intraperitoneal delivery in solid tumors.



“With our clinical-stage lead program, N17350, establishing the foundational proof-of-concept for the ELANE pathway, NEU-002 represents our second program and extends this approach into systemic delivery for solid tumors,” said Court Turner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onchilles Pharma. “The data to be presented reflect our progress in engineering a systemically deliverable therapeutic that maintains anti-tumor activity and supports the advancement of NEU-002 toward development candidate selection and clinical translation.”

Presentation Details

Title: Translational Development of NEU-002: Engineered Therapeutic Elastases Demonstrate Systemic Anti-Tumor Activity via Intraperitoneal and Intravenous Administration
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Innovative Therapeutic Modalities and Translational Platforms
Day & Time: Saturday, April 19, from 2pm to 5pm PDT
Location: Poster Section 13
Poster Board Number: 28
Poster Number: 310

About Onchilles Therapeutic Programs Targeting the ELANE Pathway

At the core of this approach is the ELANE pathway, a unique cancer-selective killing mechanism that leverages a vulnerability shared by many cancer cell types: elevated histone H1 levels. Our pipeline is led by N17350, our first-in-class, clinical-stage program, followed by NEU-002, the second program that extends this approach with systemic delivery. By targeting the ELANE pathway and inducing immunogenic cancer cell death, N17350 and NEU-002 are designed to rapidly eliminate tumors while mobilizing an adaptive immune response, offering the potential for sustained anti-tumor immunity. N17350 and NEU-002 offer a unique approach to treating cancer regardless of their genetic makeup, anatomical origin, or immune status, positioning them as potential gamechangers in cancer therapy.

About Onchilles Pharma

Onchilles Pharma is a global drug discovery and development company pioneering first-in-class cytotoxic therapies designed to selectively kill cancer cells while preserving and activating immune function. By harnessing the ELANE pathway, these next-generation therapeutics are designed to deliver potent and selective tumor cell destruction, overcoming the limitations of traditional chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The company’s pipeline includes N17350, a tumor-directed lead candidate in first-in-human studies (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT07339176), and the NEU-002 program for systemic delivery, which extends the reach of N17350 to address all solid tumors. For more information, visit www.onchillespharma.com.


Contacts

Company: Peter Haberz, Ph.D., Vice President, Corporate Development, info@onchillespharma.com  

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com

 

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