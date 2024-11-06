Onc.AI Serial Imaging Response Score Outperforms Traditional Methods for Early Assessment of NSCLC Immunotherapy Outcomes

Multi-institutional study presented at the SITC annual meeting highlights the ability of Onc.AI’s imaging-based biomarker to improve identification of long-term survivors at first follow up (HR 0.33).





SAN CARLOS, Calif. & WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onc.AI, a digital health company developing AI-driven oncology clinical management solutions, announced that results from a study evaluating the use of serial imaging in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting. The multi-institutional study demonstrated improved prediction of overall survival for patients receiving immunotherapy compared to traditional assessment tools.

Early identification of patients likely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors is critical for optimizing cancer treatment. Traditional methods that rely on tumor size alone may not adequately capture early treatment effects. The study showed that using pre-treatment (baseline) and three-month follow-up CT scans to predict overall survival can serve as a novel way to accurately predict long-term outcomes after a few cycles of treatment.

Serial CT Response Score achieved a C-index of 0.734, outperforming RECIST (0.631) and tumor volume change measurements (0.679) in predicting overall survival.

Serial CT Response Score remained a significant predictor of overall survival after multivariate adjustment with other known predictors, including tumor volume change, PD-L1 TPS, age, sex, and line of therapy.

For patients identified as having stable disease, the serial CT Response Score provided better prognostication over tumor volume change, with a 12-month OS ROC-AUC of 0.74 (0.65-0.82) compared to 0.62 (0.52-0.72).

“Our serial imaging response score is setting a new standard in early outcome assessment for NSCLC immunotherapy, allowing us to move beyond conventional metrics and deliver a more precise, predictive insight into patient survival,” added Petr Jordan, Chief Technical Officer of Onc.AI

