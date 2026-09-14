Omniscient Secures Third FDA Clearance, Extending Its Connectomic Platform into the Fast-Growing Deep Brain Stimulation Market

The clearance of Quicktome’s Deep Brain (DB) workflow marks Omniscient's third FDA milestone and its entry into DBS, advancing the company's strategy to provide actionable brain insights across neurosurgery and neurology

Omniscient's Quicktome Deep Brain (DB) workflow Omniscient's Quicktome Deep Brain (DB) platform shows deep brain stimulation (DBS) lead placement in relation to a patient's own anatomical structures.

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniscient today announced 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new workflow within the Quicktome® platform: Quicktome Deep Brain (DB) is a new application that brings the benefits of connectomic analysis to deep brain stimulation (DBS). It is the third FDA clearance for the company in a series of regulatory milestones that reflects a deliberate expansion both within neurosurgery and in adjacent, high-growth areas of clinical care.

With this clearance, Omniscient is poised to enter one of the most consequential segments of the neuromodulation market. With roughly 10,000 new DBS procedures performed in the U.S. each year and growing as indications broaden, Quicktome DB addresses a substantial clinical need.

DBS is a proven, increasingly adopted therapy for Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and other movement disorders, but outcomes can be complicated by how much anatomy varies from patient to patient. The DBS workflow is easier to get right when it starts from a clear, patient-specific view of where the leads actually sit, rather than from a generalized anatomical atlas. Omniscient’s Quicktome platform makes that view accessible across the clinical workflow, using automated, FDA-cleared processing of the patient's own imaging to localize the leads, segment deep brain structures, and map the white matter tracts that connect them within the brain's wider networks. This reflects a broader shift in neuromedicine: connectomics, the science of mapping how the brain's regions connect and communicate, is moving neurological care toward a more personalized, patient-specific approach that Omniscient is poised to lead.

Quicktome DB puts that approach to work today, giving surgeons and neurologists a shared tool that enables consistent care from the operating room through follow-up programming. By reducing variability introduced by differing techniques and devices, it aims to make DBS care more consistent and effective across the patient’s care journey, all within a HIPAA-compliant workflow.

"DBS outcomes depend not only on where a lead is placed, but on how it connects to the rest of a patient's brain network. What excites me most about Quicktome DB is the shared, patient-specific view it gives neurosurgeons and neurologists, spanning network anatomy and lead location from implantation through therapy optimization,” said Mitesh Lotia, MD, Medical Director of the Movement Disorders program at the AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute. “With Abbott DBS systems also now supported, this level of personalized, efficient DBS programming is accessible to an even wider patient population."

Quicktome DB joins the Quicktome Software Suite alongside the Quicktome Structural Connectome (SC) and Functional Connectome (FC) workflows, forming a single cloud-based platform for connectomic analysis across neurosurgery and neurology.

"This is our third FDA clearance, and each one advances the same strategy: build the connectomic platform that becomes the standard across neuroscience care,” said Stephen Scheeler, Omniscient CEO. “Entering the DBS market extends that platform to an entire new care team and a broad base of US hospitals. It's a significant step in scaling Quicktome from the operating room to the full continuum of neuro care."

About Omniscient

Omniscient is a world leader in applying AI to decode the human brain through connectomics. Our mission is to improve the lives of billions by advancing brain health.

Omniscient’s Quicktome® platform delivers critical insights across neurologic conditions — from cranial surgery and neuro-oncology to stroke, mental illness and beyond. Looking ahead, Omniscient is poised to transform care for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, depression, and other conditions through personalized brain medicine.

Learn more at o8t.com.

Media Contact: media@o8t.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc70bf6-0b37-41ac-b2ea-07407fd9b950