OmniAb to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2026

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), a provider of cutting-edge discovery research technology to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics, today announced management’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

2026 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 16–19, 2026

Craig-Hallum Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The Stifel Healthcare Conference, Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, and Craig-Hallum Investor Conference will take place in New York City. The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will take place in London, UK.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or email investor relations.

About OmniAb

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. These technologies paired with xPloration, our AI-powered high-throughput single B-cell screening platform, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

OmniAb, Inc.

investors@OmniAb.com

X@OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR

Vivian Cervantes

vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com

(973) 873-7724