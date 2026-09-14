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OmniAb to Host Investor & Analyst Day on October 6, 2026

September 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #Antibody--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), a provider of cutting-edge discovery research technology to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics, today reiterates details of its upcoming Investor & Analyst Day, to be held on October 6, 2026, in Emeryville, CA.



The event will feature presentations from OmniAb’s executive leadership team, including corporate updates, select partner programs, the xPloration® platform, technology innovations and a Q&A session. For those attending in person, there will be demonstrations of the Company’s xPloration technology platform and laboratory tours.

OmniAb Investor & Analyst Day
Date: October 6, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET
Location: OmniAb Corporate Headquarters, Emeryville, CA
Participation: In person and virtually

Registration is available for both in-person and virtual participation. To register, please click on the link here. Additional information is available on OmniAb investor relations page.

About OmniAb

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. These technologies paired with xPloration, our AI-powered high-throughput single B-cell screening platform, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.


Contacts

OmniAb, Inc.
investors@OmniAb.com
X@OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR
Vivian Cervantes
vcervantes@allianceadvisors.com
(973) 873-7724

Northern California Events
OmniAb
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