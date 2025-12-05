SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OmniAb to Hold OmniUltra Virtual Investor Event on December 15

December 5, 2025 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced it will hold a virtual investor event to showcase the launch of OmniUltra on Monday, December 15, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.



The event is expected to last approximately one hour and will include a review of OmniAb’s newest technology offering, OmniUltra, the industry's only transgenic chicken engineered to express ultralong CDRH3 domains on a human antibody framework. Management will provide an overview of this innovative and pioneering technology platform, its market use and applications, as well as its strategic importance to the business.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:

 

OmniUltra Launch Virtual Investor Event

 

 

 

Date:

 

Monday, December 15, 2025

 

 

 

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

 

 

 

Phone:

 

U.S. (800) 549-8228

 

 

International (646) 564-2877

 

 

Conference ID is 44666

 

 

 

Webcast:

 

Live and replay webcast of the call with slides will be available here.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.


Contacts

OmniAb, Inc.
investors@OmniAb.com
X @OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
(310) 691-7100

Northern California Events
OmniAb
