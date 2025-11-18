OmniAb Enters into a Technology License and Services Agreement for Antibody Discovery with a Newly-Formed Incubated Company of ArrowMark Partners and Viking Global Investors

Agreement is focused on OmnidAb™ single domain technology

OmniAb to receive revenue for discovery services as well as potential equity and royalties

EMERYVILLE, Calif. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) and ArrowMark Partners (“ArrowMark”) today announced the signing of a license and services agreement for novel OmniAb-derived antibody discovery programs with Mabtrx Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of AMVKG LS, a joint venture (JV) between ArrowMark and Viking Global Investors (“Viking”).

Under the terms of the license and services agreement, OmniAb will receive revenue for services performed as well as potential equity and royalties for the discovery of novel antibodies for targets defined by Mabtrx.

“We’re pleased to engage with ArrowMark and Viking and their latest NewCo as our newest technology and discovery services partner. ArrowMark and Viking have an established heritage of incredibly successful biotech investments, high-science analysis and value creation,” said Matt Foehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb. “This latest transaction highlights how we can leverage our novel transgenic chicken-based technologies to deliver value through multiple innovative strategies across different time horizons.”

“We believe that some of the most important and valuable next-generation drug targets can be addressed by leveraging OmniAb’s novel suite of technologies and services,” said Tony Yao, M.D., Ph.D., Life Science Portfolio Manager for ArrowMark.

About ArrowMark Partners

ArrowMark Partners is a privately held, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 2007 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Unified by a fundamental, research-driven philosophy and integrated investment platform, ArrowMark focuses on niche and less efficient market segments in public and private credit and equity, leveraged loans and middle-market commercial real estate finance where size, agility and specialized expertise can deliver differentiated investing outcomes for clients.

About Viking Global Investors L.P.

Founded in 1999, Viking Global Investors (“Viking”) is a global investment firm with a long-term, fundamental, research-intensive approach to investing. Viking manages over $55 billion of capital across public and private investments. Viking has offices in Stamford, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com.

About OmniAb

OmniAb licenses cutting-edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B-cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties and/or revenue sharing on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on OmniAb’s current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the intention of OmniAb and JV to also collaborate on other drug discovery efforts with future NewCos; whether potential economics in the form of royalties and/or revenue share on future product sales will be realized; and whether OmnidAb-derived antibodies have the potential to form the basis of innovative standalone biotech companies. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in OmniAb’s business, including, without limitation: OmniAb’s future success is dependent on acceptance of OmniAb’s technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by OmniAb’s partners for which OmniAb has no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical discovery and development are inherently risky and uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; uncertainties regarding the value of OmniAb’s Mabtrx warrant; and the absence of any contractual assurance that future NewCos (if any) would enter into favorable agreements, or any agreements, with OmniAb. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and OmniAb undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

