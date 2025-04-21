OmniAb Announces Two New Appointments to its Board of Directors

Philip Gotwals, Ph.D. and Steve Crouse bring strategic and operational experience in business development and global tools and technology

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced the appointments of Philip J. Gotwals, Ph.D., and Steve Crouse to its Board of Directors. OmniAb also announced the departure of Director Sarah Boyce, who is stepping down following nearly six years of service during a period of key strategic acquisitions and the significant expansion of the scope and size of OmniAb’s partnership base. These Board changes are effective immediately and increase the number of Directors to seven.

“We’re delighted to welcome Phil and Steve to our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and diverse expertise in the various technology licensing and commercial elements of the healthcare industry will be valuable as we advance our strategic initiatives,” said John Higgins, OmniAb Board Chair. “Phil’s experience in discovery research, product development and corporate development transactions, along with Steve’s expertise in marketing, sales and product development of tools and technology on a global scale, make them ideal additions to OmniAb’s Board as we work to accelerate the growth of our business. We look forward to their insights, contributions and leadership in shaping the future of OmniAb. We’re also grateful to Sarah, who has been an important member of our Board, contributing significantly to the company’s strategic growth from a small discovery licensing business to a significant player in antibody technology innovation and licensing with over 91 active partners,” he added.

Dr. Gotwals has 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience in R&D, business development, product development and therapeutic area strategy. He was Global Head of Business Development and Licensing at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, overseeing business development for all disease areas and technology platforms. His team executed over 50 major strategic transactions, including licenses, collaborations, acquisitions, asset sales and new company creations. Previously, Dr. Gotwals led program management at Altus Pharmaceuticals and spent 12 years at Biogen Idec in research, development and program management. He is currently a Partner at Red Sky Partners, which advises biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients on business strategy and transaction processes and provides third-party insight into product values and portfolio priorities. Dr. Gotwals received a Ph.D. in genetics from the University of California, Berkeley, completed postdoctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, received business training at Harvard Business School and holds a B.A. in biology from Amherst College. He also serves on the Board of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR).

Mr. Crouse has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences sales and marketing, product development, business development and general management. Currently, he is Senior Vice President, General Manager of the Analytical Solutions Division at Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) with global responsibility for its ProteinSimple-branded products and R&D Systems Immunoassays portfolio. Previously, Mr. Crouse led the Protein Detection and Quantification unit at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and served as Chief Operating Officer at Vortex Biosciences. In addition, he has held leadership positions at Freeslate, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Invitrogen Corporation. Mr. Crouse holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, an M.S. in biochemistry from Georgetown University and a B.S. in pharmacology from the University of California Santa Barbara.

Dr. Gotwals will serve as a member of the Board’s Human Capital Management & Compensation Committee and the Science & Technology Committee. Mr. Crouse will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Science & Technology Committee.

