Omeros Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on March 31, 2026

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 after market close. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss recent developments and highlights as well as the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call Details and Webcast Link Instructions

To access the live webcast, please click here or visit the “Upcoming Events” section of the Investor Relations page of Omeros’ website.

A replay of the call will be available for 90 days in the “Archived Events” section of the Investor Relations page of Omeros’ website.

As Omeros transitions to a new earnings call platform (hosted by Q4 Inc.), please allow extra time to log in prior to the start of the call.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative, commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops first-in-class protein and small-molecule therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications, with particular emphasis on complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead lectin pathway inhibitor YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug), which inhibits the pathway’s effector enzyme MASP-2, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older. A marketing authorization application for YARTEMLEA in TA-TMA is currently under review at the European Medicines Agency. OMS1029, Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Under a recently announced asset purchase and licensing agreement, Novo Nordisk acquired global rights to zaltenibart (formerly OMS906), a MASP-3 inhibitor in clinical development for PNH and other alternative pathway indications, along with associated intellectual property and related assets. Omeros’ pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder that is fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and a growing portfolio of novel recombinant antibodies targeting multidrug-resistant organisms together with novel molecular and cellular therapeutic programs for oncology. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit Omeros’ website.

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com