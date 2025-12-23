SUBSCRIBE
Omada Health to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 23, 2025 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place in San Francisco, including a presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. PST. The webcast will be available online at https://investors.omadahealth.com/news-events/events. A replay will also be available at the same link following the event.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is a virtual between-visit healthcare provider that addresses cardiometabolic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and obesity, as well as musculoskeletal issues. Through specialized care tracks, Omada also supports members taking GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications. Our unique approach of Compassionate Intelligence combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-powered technology to deliver personalized care at scale.

With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada has served over one million members since launch across more than 2,000 customers, including pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s. Its evidence-based approach and commitment to bending the curve of chronic disease has earned the company multiple healthcare accreditations and recognition in the industry.

As a trusted partner in the healthcare ecosystem, Omada delivers measurable results that help to improve health outcomes and to manage healthcare costs. For more information, visit omadahealth.com.

Contacts

Allan Kells
IR@omadahealth.com

Rose Ramseth
press@omadahealth.com


