Omada Health Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights

Total Members of 752,000, up 52% compared to the second quarter of 2024

Total Members of 752,000, up 52% compared to the second quarter of 2024

GLP-1 Companion Success, with strong growth in members being supported by Omada's GLP-1 companion programs - now available through two of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the United States

with strong growth in members being supported by Omada’s GLP-1 companion programs - now available through two of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the United States Omada Horizon Day: In May, Omada announced a new AI-agent, OmadaSpark, designed to deliver real-time motivational interviewing and nutrition education to members

“I’m proud of our second quarter results, with 49% year-over-year revenue growth, strong margin improvements, and continued progress toward profitability,” said Sean Duffy, Co-founder and CEO of Omada Health. “We believe our Q2 performance reflects Omada’s ability to capture tailwinds in cardiometabolic care, to effectively commercialize our GLP-1 Care Track, and to leverage advances in artificial intelligence for the benefit of our members.”

Other Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Gross Margin of 66%, up from 60% in the second quarter of 2024

of 66%, up from 60% in the second quarter of 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 68%, compared to 63% in the second quarter of 2024

of 68%, compared to 63% in the second quarter of 2024 Net Loss of $5 million, compared to a net loss of $11 million in the second quarter of 2024

of $5 million, compared to a net loss of $11 million in the second quarter of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $0.2 million compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024

of $0.2 million compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 Cash and Equivalents of $223 million

Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Financial Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2025, Omada expects:

Revenue in the range of $235 million to $241 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $9 million to $5 million

We have not provided an outlook for net loss (GAAP) or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to net loss (GAAP) because net loss (GAAP) on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort due to the potential variability and complexity of the items that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, such as interest expense and income; loss on debt extinguishment; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation; change in fair value of warrant liabilities; amortization of intangible assets; and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

Loan Repayment

On July 31, 2025, Omada fully repaid outstanding amounts under its term loan facility and revolving line of credit, with cumulative principal and accrued interest balances of $31.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, ahead of their contractual maturity on June 1, 2028. Upon repayment, the related credit agreement automatically terminated in accordance with its terms. The extinguishment will reduce future interest expense and eliminate related debt covenants.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming a certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

Great Place to Work® is the registered trademark of the Great Place to Work Institute and is used under license.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding relationship with PBMs and their pharmacy benefits coverage, GLP-1 progress, business trends, growth prospects and future financial and operating results, reduction in interest expense and elimination of debt covenants, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, macroeconomic and industry conditions and other factors. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and ability to manage our growth effectively; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the ability of our programs to achieve and maintain market acceptance; changes in the healthcare industry and competition; the growth and success of our customers and channel partners; the number of individuals covered by our programs and the number of our programs covered by our customers; the level of member engagement in our programs; our ability to maintain and grow customer and channel partner relationships; concentration of a substantial portion of our sales among a limited number of customers and channel partners; our ability to attract new customers and channel partners and increase member enrollment from existing and new customers and channel partners; our ability to increase the size of our organization; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers; the impact of seasonality on our financial results; our ability to achieve widespread brand awareness and the impact of any negative media coverage; our ability to develop and release new programs and services; cybersecurity threats; our dependence on the interoperability of our programs and connected devices with third-party devices, operating systems and applications; changes in laws or regulations or the implementation of existing laws and regulations; compliance with privacy and security laws and regulations; our and our affiliated professional entities’ compliance with healthcare regulatory laws; any modification in U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement policies; our dependence on our relationships with affiliated professional entities; and other risk factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as filed with the SEC, and other filings we may make with the SEC in the future, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Omada Health, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per-share amounts) (unaudited)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,146 $ 76,392 Accounts receivable, net (1) 33,287 23,417 Inventory 3,469 3,296 Deferred commissions, current 3,453 3,017 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,750 6,937 Total current assets 271,105 113,059 Property and equipment, net 6,484 5,625 Operating lease right-of-use asset 65 447 Deferred commissions, non-current 8,552 9,214 Intangible assets, net 3,291 4,263 Goodwill 13,240 13,240 Other assets 234 5,044 Total assets $ 302,971 $ 150,892 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,403 $ 4,168 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2) 25,060 29,840 Operating lease liability, current - 415 Deferred revenue (3) 25,525 19,530 Total current liabilities 57,988 53,953 Long term debt 29,966 29,771 Warrant liabilities, non-current 430 2,252 Other liabilities, non-current 373 285 Total liabilities 88,757 86,261 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; no shares and 120,689 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; no shares and 118,219 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, net of issuance costs - 449,034 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000 and 181,500 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 57,321 and 8,157 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 56 8 Additional paid-in capital 672,883 59,555 Accumulated deficit (458,725 ) (443,966 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 214,214 (384,403 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 302,971 $ 150,892

(1) Includes amounts from a related party of $15.1 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes amounts from a related party of $3.9 million and $2.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes amounts from a related party of $18.7 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Omada Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per-share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Services (1) $ 56,960 $ 38,351 $ 106,456 $ 70,255 Hardware (2) 4,411 2,861 9,878 6,052 Total revenue 61,371 41,212 116,334 76,307 Cost of revenue - Services (3) 12,673 10,759 25,417 21,055 Hardware 8,392 5,619 18,711 13,070 Total cost of revenue 21,065 16,378 44,128 34,125 Gross profit 40,306 24,834 72,206 42,182 Operating expenses Research and development (4) 10,024 8,987 18,830 17,883 Sales and marketing (5) 22,318 15,191 42,488 32,387 General and administrative (6) 12,308 10,693 23,628 19,942 Total operating expenses 44,650 34,871 84,946 70,212 Operating loss (4,344 ) (10,037 ) (12,740 ) (28,030 ) Other expense, net - Interest expense 1,094 1,132 2,168 2,262 Interest income (863 ) (85 ) (1,405 ) (614 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 736 (392 ) 1,256 (17 ) Total other expense, net 967 655 2,019 1,631 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,311 ) (10,692 ) (14,759 ) (29,661 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (5,311 ) $ (10,692 ) $ (14,759 ) $ (29,661 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (3.92 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,971 7,649 15,107 7,571

(1) Includes amounts from a related party of $36.5 million and $21.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $66.4 million and $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Includes amounts from a related party of $2.6 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $6.0 million and $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Includes amounts from a related party of $1.2 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $2.4 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Includes amounts from a related party of $0.5 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) Includes amounts from a related party of $6.6 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $12.2 million and $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (6) Includes amounts from a related party of $0.4 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Omada Health, Inc. Share-based Compensation Summary (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Services cost of revenue $ 33 $ 53 $ 71 $ 105 Research and development 528 465 1,023 797 Sales and marketing 884 635 1,614 1,367 General and administrative 1,385 926 2,966 2,679 Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,830 $ 2,079 $ 5,674 $ 4,948

Omada Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss $ (14,759 ) $ (29,661 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,685 2,296 Share-based compensation 5,674 4,948 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2 1 Amortization of debt issuance costs 252 193 Non-cash operating lease expense 382 358 Change in fair value of warrants 1,256 (17 ) Provision for credit losses(1) 490 489 Amortization of deferred commissions 1,561 1,208 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable(2) (10,360 ) (9,834 ) Inventory (173 ) 1,487 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (870 ) (495 ) Deferred commissions (1,423 ) (3,661 ) Other non-current assets 118 210 Accounts payable 1,016 (1,170 ) Operating lease liabilities (415 ) (381 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(3) (4,780 ) (3,061 ) Deferred revenue(4) 5,995 8,252 Other non-current liabilities 89 90 Net cash used in operating activities (13,260 ) (28,748 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (586 ) (336 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,913 ) (1,490 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,499 ) (1,826 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,908 1,379 Payment of deferred offering costs (1,927 ) (2,277 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 160,532 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 162,513 (898 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 146,754 (31,472 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,392 115,643 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 223,146 $ 84,171

(1) Includes changes in related party balances of $(0.3) million and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Includes changes in related party balances of $1.9 million and $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Includes changes in related party balances of $1.7 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Includes changes in related party balances of $5.5 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) to supplement the financial information in our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation and amortization.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss and comprehensive loss reported on our consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on debt extinguishment, provision for income taxes, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

Free cash flow is net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively with GAAP financial information, are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Metric

Total Members: A member is a person who is enrolled in one of our virtual care programs and that generated a billing event in the preceding 12 months. We believe growth in the number of members is a key indicator of the performance of our business for both investors and management as we monitor the performance of our business, as members primarily drive services revenue. The number of members depends, in part, on our ability to successfully market our services to new customers and channel partners, our ability to sell additional programs to existing customers and channel partners, and our ability to promote awareness of our programs among covered individuals and to encourage their enrollment.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile to the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Omada Health, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss $ (5,311 ) $ (10,692 ) $ (14,759 ) $ (29,661 ) Add: Interest expense 1,094 1,132 2,168 2,262 Interest income (863 ) (85 ) (1,405 ) (614 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 736 (392 ) 1,256 (17 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Share-based compensation expense 2,830 2,079 5,674 4,948 Amortization of intangible assets 470 502 972 1,004 Depreciation and amortization(1) 882 669 1,713 1,292 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 1 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (161 ) $ (6,786 ) $ (4,379 ) $ (20,785 ) GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss margin (as a percentage of revenue) (8.7)% (25.9)% (12.7)% (38.9)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of revenue) (0.3)% (16.5)% (3.8)% (27.2)%

(1) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs

Omada Health, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) GAAP gross profit $ 40,306 $ 24,834 $ 72,206 $ 42,182 Add: Share-based compensation expense 33 53 71 105 Amortization of intangible assets 439 439 878 878 Depreciation and amortization(1) 786 568 1,527 1,100 Non-GAAP gross profit 41,564 25,894 74,682 44,265 GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) 65.7 % 60.3 % 62.1 % 55.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) 67.7 % 62.8 % 64.2 % 58.0 %

GAAP Research and development expense $ 10,024 $ 8,987 $ 18,830 $ 17,883 Less: Share-based compensation expense 528 465 1,023 797 Depreciation and amortization (1) 20 22 38 41 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,476 $ 8,500 $ 17,769 $ 17,045 Non-GAAP research and development expense (as a % of revenue) 15 % 21 % 15 % 22 % GAAP Sales and marketing expense $ 22,318 $ 15,191 $ 42,488 $ 32,387 Less: Share-based compensation expense 884 635 1,614 1,367 Amortization of intangible assets 31 63 94 126 Depreciation and amortization (1) 29 31 56 58 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 21,374 $ 14,462 $ 40,724 $ 30,836 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense (as a % of revenue) 35 % 35 % 35 % 40 % GAAP General and administrative expense $ 12,308 $ 10,693 $ 23,628 $ 19,942 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,385 926 2,966 2,679 Depreciation and amortization (1) 47 48 92 93 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 1 2 1 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 10,875 $ 9,718 $ 20,568 $ 17,169 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense (as a % of revenue) 18 % 24 % 18 % 22 % GAAP operating expense $ 44,650 $ 34,871 $ 84,946 $ 70,212 Less: Share-based compensation expense 2,796 2,026 5,602 4,843 Amortization of intangible assets 31 63 94 126 Depreciation and amortization (1) 96 101 186 192 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 1 2 1 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 41,726 $ 32,680 $ 79,062 $ 65,050 GAAP operating expense (as a % of revenue) 72.8 % 84.6 % 73.0 % 92.0 % Non-GAAP operating expense (as a % of revenue) 68.0 % 79.3 % 68.0 % 85.2 %