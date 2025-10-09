Olympus to Highlight Versatile ENT Portfolio of Hybrid Endoscopy and Advanced Imaging at AAO, ARS Annual Meetings

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a global medical technology company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, will showcase a broad ENT portfolio that offers a hybrid approach to endoscopy, advanced imaging and enterprise content management during a pair of annual physician meetings in Indianapolis.

Olympus will demonstrate its comprehensive Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) portfolio, designed to meet a variety of clinical needs, during the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) annual meeting Oct. 10-11 and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) annual meeting Oct. 11-14.

The highlight of this year's annual meetings will be the VISERA™ S OTV-S500 imaging platform, which offers advanced diagnostic capabilities. The VISERA S video system features a built-in light system that allows a clinician to switch between white light, stroboscopy mode* and Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technology** at the touch of one button, allowing for enhanced visualization which may help detect, characterize and treat ENT diseases such as vocal fold polyps or nodules and glottic cancer.

*Stroboscopy mode is available with the VISERA™ S video system via strobe upgrade.

**NBI technology is not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis.

A stroboscopy examination allows an ENT specialist to examine the surface of the mucosa around the vocal cords and detect small changes in vibration, when there are diagnostic doubts surrounding vocal cord lesions. When compared to its predecessor, the CLL-S1, the VISERA S video platform's strobe enables a brighter image with less blur during stroboscopy procedures.1 Meeting attendees can view stroboscopy videos featuring VISERA S at the Olympus booth.

The VISERA™ S video system provides compatibility with a range of diagnostic and therapeutic reusable endoscopes. Its compact design allows for easy integration into outpatient settings, where Olympus also offers single-use therapeutic devices that allow physicians to move certain procedures out of the OR and into their office.

The VISERA S™ video system is not designed for cardiac applications. Other combinations of equipment may cause ventricular fibrillation or seriously affect the cardiac function of the patient. Improper use of endoscopes may result in patient injury, infection, bleeding, and/or perforation. Complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions are available in the Instructions for Use (IFU).

Single-use devices available for demonstration during ARS and AAO-HNS will include the CELERIS™ single-use sinus debrider, the Celon Elite™ system and the E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope.

The CELERIS™ single-use sinus debrider is currently 2 the only fully disposable sinus debrider on the market, offering ENT specialists a powerful, console-free solution for turbinate reduction, polypectomy and mini-FESS. With malleable and bipolar blade options, CELERIS

The Celon Elite™ system delivers precise, minimally invasive bipolar radio-frequency-induced thermotherapy for the treatment of hypertrophic turbinates, reducing nasal obstruction while preserving mucosal tissue. An efficient and safe alternative to conventional surgical methods, it's ideal for outpatient ENT procedures under local anesthesia. As with all electrosurgery instruments, inappropriate use can cause damage to tissue, both electrically and thermally.

The E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, manufactured by Vathin and distributed exclusively by Olympus, gives physicians the freedom to see patients in a variety of settings with the option to perform biopsies, lasers, injections and other procedures. It's a portable solution that can help avoid procedural delays by keeping a single-use option on hand as an effective alternative to reusable scopes, when appropriate. Improper use of scope may result in patient injury, bleeding, and/or perforation. For complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions, please reference full Instructions for Use (IFU) that accompanied your product.

The E-steriscope's compatible DVM-B2 digital video monitor and the VISERA S video system both integrate with Olympus' nCare™ 4K medical recorder and VaultStream™ medical content management system platform. Physicians can capture clear images and recordings to generate a comprehensive procedural record that can be accessed and shared from different sites within a medical facility.

The next-generation nCare™ 4K, which will be on display during ARS and AAO-HNS, captures 4K and HD medical images and videos, integrates captured media with a hospital's information systems (EHRs, PACS, VNAs) and supports efficient patient registration. The nCare™ 4K Medical Recorder is built upon a modular, scalable and secure digital hub platform.

Video recordings and images captured by the nCare™ 4K Medical Video Recorder are only intended for documentation of medical surgical procedures and are not to be used for diagnosis or treatment.

"We are excited to highlight Olympus' versatility as the only medtech company in the ENT space that offers reuseable scopes, single-use scopes and enterprise content management," said Darryl Rock, Vice President, Business Unit Leader, ENT & Surgical Endoscopy for Olympus America, Inc. "Olympus remains committed to innovation and helping physicians provide the best care possible whether that's in an office or an OR. Our advanced imaging technology paired with reusable and single-use devices provides physicians with the right device for the right patient in the right situation."

For more information about the complete Olympus ENT portfolio visit the Olympus booth during ARS, #S5 or during AAO, #925, or visit the Olympus ENT product page.

About Olympus



At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com.

__________________________ 1 Data on File with Olympus (03/2025) 2 As of October 2025

