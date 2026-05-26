Olympus to Acquire BioProtect to Expand Its Portfolio of Urological Technologies and Address Prostate Cancer

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BioProtect Ltd. (BioProtect), a medical device manufacturer aiming to advance cancer care through innovative spacing solutions. This marks an important expansion of Olympus' contributions to oncology and urology in line with its corporate strategy to accelerate cutting-edge technologies and focus on patient safety and outcomes. The $270 million acquisition, with certain amounts held in escrow for a period dependent on uninterrupted operation of the business, is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of calendar year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

BioProtect develops implant technologies that contribute to improving prostate cancer care and enhancing patients' quality of life. Its flagship Balloon Spacer system is designed to provide consistent spacing between the prostate and other critical structures, protecting healthy tissues during prostate cancer radiation therapies. After treatment, the implant naturally biodegrades. Following its commercial introduction in 2023, the Balloon Spacer has been used in more than 11,000 procedures worldwide, with studies indicating the device's contribution to preserving gastrointestinal, urinary and sexual functions for patients.1,2

For Olympus, the acquisition of BioProtect aligns with its strategic pillar of Innovation-driven Growth as a global MedTech leader. With prostate cancer as the second most diagnosed form of cancer amongst men worldwide, the acquisition underscores the company's commitment to solutions that address unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. An estimated 1.5 million patients are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, and the global rectal spacer market is projected to experience strong growth over the next 10 years. The transaction helps Olympus expand its portfolio in adjacent therapeutic areas related to endoscopy, including the gastrointestinal and urological fields, and enhance its value proposition across the entire care pathway.

"We are pleased to welcome BioProtect to Olympus," said Seiji Kuramoto, Executive Officer and Surgical and Interventional Solutions Division Head at Olympus. "BioProtect brings a highly differentiated solution to prostate cancer care, with a compelling clinical value proposition and early commercial success. By combining BioProtect's strengths with Olympus' global reach and relationships with healthcare professionals, we believe we can expand access to solutions that support better patient outcomes and help clinicians to advance the treatment of prostate cancer."

"BioProtect is extremely excited to join Olympus as a key part of the company's continued expansion into urology and oncology," said Itay Barnea, Chief Executive Officer of BioProtect. "We look forward to integrating our differentiated spacing technology into the overall portfolio of Olympus. This represents a significant advancement for BioProtect, our physician partners and ultimately the patients we serve, combining innovative technology, clinical excellence and commercial scale to expand access to high-quality care for men undergoing treatment for prostate cancer."

1 Song, Daniel et al.: Long-Term Toxicity and Patient-Reported Quality of Life after Prostate IMRT With or Without Biodegradable Balloon Rectal Spacer: Analysis of a Pivotal Randomized Trial. ASTRO 2025 Conference Abstract, unpublished. 2 Cloitre, Minna et al.: Toxicity, Quality of Life, and PSA Control After 50 Gy Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy to the Dominant Intraprostatic Nodule With the Use of a Rectal Spacer: Results of a Phase I/II Study. British Journal of Radiology 2023 Apr 1;96(1145):20220803. doi: 10.1259/bjr.20220803.

About BioProtect



Established in 2004 and headquartered in Israel, BioProtect is a medical device manufacturer with a mission to empower healthcare providers with its innovative biodegradable rectal spacer balloon product, elevating prostate cancer care and enhancing patient quality of life. With revenue of approximately $14.5 million in 2025, the company has 130 employees.

About Olympus



At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

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