Olympus Enters Partnership with Global Health Tech Company Proximie

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation is now offering its healthcare customers a market-leading health tech platform for digitizing operating rooms through a new global partnership with Proximie, a health technology company. Proximie’s cloud-based solution allows physicians to share real-time live clinical video, audio and imagery from the OR with colleagues and vendor partners globally. The system is designed to help hospitals promote and drive clinical and operational best practices by growing teaching opportunities and reaching more learners.

The partnership with Proximie will further Olympus’ aim to improve patient outcomes and clinical practices by tackling boundaries and connecting physicians, surgeons, clinicians and students. Telecollaboration is an important component in Olympus’ overall portfolio of medical solutions and is considered essential by many healthcare providers and teaching institutions.

The terms of the partnership vary by region. In the U.S. and Canada, the agreement is a preferred partnership.

Proximie’s device-agnostic platform allows for real-time collaboration, to schedule secure training sessions, as well as the ability to capture video from any source. Other key features include:

Software to enable access from any browser or mobile device.

Seeing essential views of a procedure with up to four high definition, low-latency video feeds.

Facilitating collaboration with annotation, chat, and screen sharing.

Tablet control and ability to connect multiple video signals for quick installation on any tower or clinical space.

Moderating capability with comprehensive controls and privacy features.

Content management capabilities allowing users to transform individual expertise into shareable video content.

Proximie offerings can operate on a standalone tower or integrate seamlessly with other solutions.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Proximie to provide our customers with a top-tier digital health platform including telecollaboration capabilities,” said Engin Demirel, Global Head of Commercialization Endoscopy Solutions Ecosystem (ESE) and EMEA Head of ESE at Olympus Corporation. “This partnership will help break down learning barriers and provide healthcare professionals with access to the knowledge needed to enhance patient care and outcomes. Such collaborations are crucial for the future of digital healthcare.”

“We are delighted to formalize our global partnership with the Olympus Corporation. It demonstrates our commitment to widening access to surgical and procedural knowledge, improving global healthcare equity,” said Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Proximie founder and CEO. “As an agnostic solution for the healthcare sector, we are committed to widening our global impact, supporting surgeons to meet rising demand for diagnostic and interventional care and help improve patient outcomes.”

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, and employs more than 4,500 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

About Proximie

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on digitising operating and diagnostic rooms. Proximie’s mission is to make surgery more accessible, efficient, and effective for everyone, via cutting-edge, cloud-based technology.

The Proximie platform serves as a connectivity hub for the modern operating room, facilitating telepresence, content, and data management. This provides real-time insights for clinical teams, administrators, educators, trainees, tech companies, and medical device vendors, offering a single, reliable source of truth.

By opening-up surgery beyond traditional operating room boundaries, Proximie is facilitating a rich, insightful data set which naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.proximie.com or follow @Proximie on Twitter and LinkedIn.

