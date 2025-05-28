Olympia Pharmaceuticals Secures $637,000 Workforce Training Grant to Boost Job Creation in Orlando

The funding will train 100 new employees at Wesley Pharmaceuticals, supporting local talent and healthcare innovation in Orlando

Wesley Pharmaceuticals Wesley Pharmaceuticals, co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, opens in Orlando with plans to hire over 100 employees.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a leading innovator in the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce it has secured $637,500 in workforce training funds to support the continued expansion of its sister brand, Wesley Pharmaceuticals.

The funding made possible by collaborations with the Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP), CareerSource Central Florida, and the Florida Department of Commerce, will be used to train approximately 100 new employees at the Wesley facility, and all funds are expected to be utilized by the end of 2025.

This marks Wesley Pharmaceuticals’ third expansion within the City of Orlando. The City has played a key role in supporting the company’s growth by helping to address and resolve complex permitting challenges.

“Wesley Pharmaceuticals was founded with a deeply personal mission—to improve lives through meaningful innovation,” said Naomi Loomis, co-founder of Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see this vision grow with the support of our community. This workforce training grant is more than just job creation; it’s about investing in people, nurturing talent, and ensuring that every new team member feels empowered to make a difference in the healthcare journey of others.”

“Orlando continues to be a place where innovative companies like Olympia Pharmaceuticals can grow and thrive,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “The City is proud to support this expansion through our work to streamline permitting and foster a business-friendly environment. Investments like this not only create high-quality jobs, they also strengthen our local economy and contribute to the health and well-being of our community.”

Wesley Pharmaceuticals held its grand opening last month in honor of a beloved Olympia team member, and it is already bringing new energy and opportunities to the Orlando region. This workforce training grant is a major investment in the area’s expanding life sciences industry. Once hiring is complete, Wesley will employ 150 individuals, consisting of both new hires and current employees, in the Central Florida area, contributing to local job creation, economic development, and expanded access to high-quality pharmaceutical care.

“This isn’t just an investment in training, it’s an investment in the people who make this company successful,” said Stan Loomis, father of Wesley Loomis and co-founder Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “Watching this company grow in both size and purpose has been incredibly meaningful, not just as a consultant, but as a father.”

The grant, made possible in collaboration with the Orlando Economic Partnership, will enhance Olympia’s ability to onboard and train local talent. “Our collaboration on expansion projects like this is critical to our collective work of growing good jobs, diversifying our economy, building economic resiliency, and making strides toward realizing our shared vision of a more prosperous future for all who call our region home,” said Tim Giuliani, President and CEO of the OEP.

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) has supported Wesley Pharmaceuticals' expansion since February 2024 by helping to streamline its Quick Response Training grant application process, navigate permitting needs, and evaluate and secure potential incentives.

New hires will benefit from specialized instruction designed to uphold the company’s high standards for quality, safety, and innovation. This includes an intensive three- to six-month training program to ensure the company’s quality and sterile production personnel are fully certified for compounding.

“Supporting Olympia Pharmaceuticals in this expansion reflects our mission to connect businesses with skilled talent and help individuals advance their careers,” said Nilda Blanco, Sr. Vice President, Strategic Initiatives of CareerSource Central Florida. “This training initiative strengthens the healthcare talent pipeline in our region.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has become a unique hub for multiple centers of Life Sciences investment, research and development and public-private collaboration, resulting in Florida become #2 in the national for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and surging to #5 in biotech research and development establishments,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “We are grateful to support the team at the OEP and all of our Central Florida Life Sciences partners on this investment and their continued success in making the region a world-recognized center of job creation and advancement in Life Sciences related sectors.”

With multi-layered, hands-on training coupled with a deep dive into standard operating procedures, each individual will gain the tools they need to meet the highest standards of excellence in cleanroom compounding.

For more information on current job openings at Wesley Pharmaceuticals, visit https://www.olympiapharmacy.com/careers/ .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

About Orlando Economic Partnership

The Orlando Economic Partnership (the OEP) is an economic and community development organization that works to advance Broad-based Prosperity®. Through the power of partnerships, we grow the economy, attract companies that create new jobs, drive investment, improve competitiveness and fuel regional leadership.

Media Contact

Abigail Davison

Uproar by Moburst for Olympia Pharmaceuticals/Wesley Pharmaceuticals

abigail.davison@moburst.com

