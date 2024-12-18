Olympia Pharmaceuticals Announces the Launch of Sister Brand, Wesley Pharmaceuticals, in Honor of Beloved Employee

The first location will serve as a new production facility for the company, tripling current production capacity

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a leading innovator in the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new sister brand: Wesley Pharmaceuticals . The new brand will be housed in a state-of-the-art, 55,000 square-foot facility located in Orlando, Florida, and will employ advanced technology to deliver more efficient and automated manufacturing techniques.

The establishment of Wesley Pharmaceuticals marks a significant milestone for Olympia, not only in terms of growth but also in tribute to the memory of Wesley Loomis, a cherished employee and family member who passed away in 2022. The company’s third location will be named Wesley Pharmaceuticals in honor of his lasting impact, both on the company and on the people who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Wesley’s legacy was defined by his warmth, dedication, and innovation—values that continue to be a cornerstone of Olympia’s culture. The new facility symbolizes a commitment to excellence and the continued growth of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, a family-owned business that prides itself on the impact its employees make on both the company and the community.

“Wesley brought a light to the company that was enjoyed by everyone. He not only was a great leader but was also the light at the end of the tunnel. With Wesley we hope to continue his legacy and show that his ideas will live on,” said Logan Loomis, Chief Engineering Officer at Olympia and Wesley’s twin brother. “Wesley Pharmaceuticals will show the drive and commitment that not only did Wesley contribute to the pharmacy but that he did with his friends, family and co-workers. As Wesley continues to live through us all he will continue to construct and impact the new journey at Wesley Pharmaceuticals.”

The 55,000 square-foot Wesley Pharmaceuticals facility will feature cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, enabling the company to meet increasing demand while maintaining the high standards of quality and efficiency that have been integral to Olympia’s success. The new site will significantly enhance the company’s ability to provide innovative pharmaceutical solutions with an emphasis on sustainability, automation, and operational excellence.

“Wesley’s smile, positive attitude, and genuine kindness made our workplace a better environment, and I know many of us have similar stories of how he touched our lives,” Basel Abu-Jubara, Senior Quality Manager at Olympia. “Reflecting on these moments helps us remember the amazing person he was and the legacy he leaves behind at Olympia. I miss him every day and I’m forever grateful to have met an amazing soul like him!”

To celebrate the grand opening of the Wesley Pharmaceuticals facility, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in the spring of 2025. The event will be an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Wesley Loomis while showcasing the future of the brand and the technological advancements that will drive the company’s continued success.

To learn more, visit https://www.olympiapharmacy.com/ .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered, full-service pharmacy, Olympia offers traditional, over the counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of compounded chemicals and traditional medications and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida.