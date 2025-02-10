SUBSCRIBE
OliX and Lilly Enter Global Licensing Agreement for MASH and Other Cardiometabolic Indications

February 10, 2025 | 
2 min read

- OliX to Develop OLX75016 for MASH and Other Cardiometabolic Indications


- OliX to Receive Initial Payment and Complete Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Australia

- OLX75016: A GWAS-derived therapeutic targeting MASH, liver fibrosis, and other cardiometabolic indications

SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CardiometabolicIndications--OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”). This collaboration focuses on the development and commercialization of OliX’s OLX75016, a Phase 1 candidate primarily targeting metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and other cardiometabolic indications. OliX will receive an initial payment from Lilly to complete the Phase 1 clinical trial, currently underway in Australia.

OLX75016 derives from a robust target discovered through a genome-wide association study (GWAS), a research approach for identifying genomic variants in large populations. In preclinical studies, OliX has demonstrated the efficacy of OLX75016 in addressing both MASH and liver fibrosis, as well as other cardiometabolic indications. OliX is currently developing OLX75016 as a novel therapeutic in treating MASH accompanied by liver fibrosis, and other cardiometabolic indications.

Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., CEO of OliX Pharmaceuticals, commented, “This collaboration with Lilly marks a significant step forward for OLX75016’s development and its potential to improve treatment outcomes for a range of metabolic conditions - MASH and other cardiometabolic indications. Partnering with an industry leader like Lilly enables us to advance innovative solutions that address medical needs with a strong focus on both efficacy and safety. Together, we aim to develop therapies that offer meaningful benefits for patients and drive progress in metabolic health.”

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating the expression of disease-causing genes based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Utilizing this proprietary asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target diseases including hypertrophic scarring, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and subretinal fibrosis. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

Learn more: https://www.oliXpharma.com/eng

Contacts

Jiyoun Kim
OliX Pharmaceuticals PR
+82-31-779-8407
jyounkim@OliXpharma.com

Asia Alliances
Eli Lilly and Company
