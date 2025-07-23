Oliva Therapeutics Announces Availability of Thyquidity® (Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution)

New Inventory Available Immediately

RIDGEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oliva Therapeutics, a US-based healthcare company focused on product commercialization, sales, marketing, distribution, and promotion, announced today the relaunch and immediate availability of Thyquidity® (Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution).

“We are grateful for the patience shown by the existing Thyquidity® patient base as we worked tirelessly with our manufacturing partner to deliver new supply,” said Michael Turnamian, COO of Oliva Therapeutics. “Thyquidity® offers a flexible option with several years of proven reliability.”

In partnership with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based prescription pharmaceutical manufacturer and packager, the launch of Thyquidity® represents the first branded product launch for Oliva Therapeutics and expands upon a joint endocrine-focused portfolio and pipeline.

“The relaunch of Thyquidity® represents the next step in our family vision as a leader in the thyroid therapeutic class,” said Daniel Akeson, Director of Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals and CEO of Oliva Therapeutics, LLC. “We look forward to ensuring reliable supply and executing our near-term endocrine pipeline.”

Oliva Therapeutics has established a monitored email address for customers and patients to support product locating and ordering, customerservice@olivatherapeutics.com, as well as a regularly updated information page at thyquidity.com.

Product Numbers & Ordering Information:

Cardinal Health – 6043475

Cencora – 10301755

McKesson – 3046661

About Oliva Therapeutics, LLC:

Oliva Therapeutics, LLC is a healthcare company focused on integrity and rooted in family. In an ever-changing world, Oliva aims to bring clarity and simplicity to patients, physicians, and caregivers through our high-quality products and services. For more information, visit olivatherapeutics.com.

Media: info@olivatherapeutics.com