Olfactive Biosolutions Granted Third Dual GLP-1 / GIP Patent to Repurpose Food Molecules for Weight Management and Blood Sugar Regulation

Company Announces New Name Pivit™ for its Product Line

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olfactive Biosolutions, the leader in adapting food molecules to treat chronic diseases, was recently granted a third patent for inducing the secretion of GLP-1 and GIP, in U.S. patent US 12,171,727 B1 dated Dec. 24, 2024, Compositions and Methods for Treating Endocrine Diseases and Disorders. The patent specifically relates to oral formulations of natural food molecules for treating diabetes mellitus and obesity by modulating ectopic olfactory, taste and related receptor activity.

Olfactive Biosolutions uses proprietary formulations of food molecules to activate ectopic receptors in the body, replacing pharmaceuticals and treating myriad diseases.

This approach promises the ability to bring health and wellness to large parts of the globe. Food molecules are cheap and plentiful and unlike pharmaceuticals, they have no known side effects and can be consumed on a long-term basis.

Olfactive Biosolutions’ Pivit™ GLP-1 Weight Management activates olfactory receptors in the gut to induce the secretion of natural GLP-1 and GIP to facilitate weight management and regulation of blood sugar.

This new Pivit formulation will be available as a supplement sold direct to consumers beginning in 2025. Food and beverage manufacturers will also add Pivit Weight Management to their consumer products, bringing benefits consistent with current prescription-only pharmaceuticals without requiring any changes in consumer behavior or routines and without side effects.

“We are excited to have been granted this additional patent for GLP-1 Weight Management, another important formulation in our line of Pivit products. We now have five granted patents for treatment of diabetes, obesity, high blood sugar and hypertension,” said Nils Lommerin, President and CEO of Olfactive Biosolutions.

Pivit, the new name of the company’s flagship line of products, stimulates olfactory and taste receptors in the gut and elsewhere in the body, delivering similar physiological effects of active pharmaceutical ingredients at a fraction of the cost and without side effects.

Olfactory and taste receptors are not just in the nose and tongue, but everywhere in the body – the lungs, the vasculature, the gut, testes, heart and kidneys.

These ectopic receptors influence GLP-1 and GIP secretion, serotonin and dopamine secretion, blood pressure, muscle regeneration, bone remodeling, bronchodilation, kidney function and many other physiological pathways.

The Olfactive Biosolutions team has deep expertise in receptor protein science and the food & beverage industry. The company has several well-known biotechnology advisors from academia and the corporate world; its President and CEO is a former President, CEO and Director of Del Monte Foods.

About Olfactive Biosolutions

Olfactive Biosolutions is the leader in harnessing food molecules to treat chronic diseases. It has developed world-leading receptor technology and expertise in both ectopic receptors in the gut, lungs, skin, heart, blood and elsewhere, and olfactory and taste receptors in the nose and tongue.

Its unique technology demonstrates how ectopic receptors often perform the same physiological tasks as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, and what ligands activate or inhibit them.

To learn more, visit https://olfactive.bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Investors contact:

Nils Lommerin

(949) 205-5776

nils@olfactive.bio

Media contact:

Deb Stapleton

(650) 815-1239

deb@olfactive.bio