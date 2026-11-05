Olema Oncology to Present Combination Data from the Palazestrant and OP-3136 Programs at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced it will present clinical data from the Phase 1b/2 study of OP-3136 in combination with fulvestrant, the Phase 1b/2 study of palazestrant in combination with everolimus, and the Phase 1b study of palazestrant in combination with atirmociclib in poster presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 8-11 in San Antonio, TX.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: A phase 1 study of OP-3136, a novel oral selective KAT6A/B inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with endocrine therapy (ET) in estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor-2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC)

Abstract Number: 3363

Presentation Number: P1-4-16

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2026, 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM CT/11:30 AM – 1:00 PM ET

Title: Palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with everolimus, a phase 1b/2 study, in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+, HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer

Abstract Number: 813

Presentation Number: P4-13-28

Date/Time: Thursday, December 10, 2026, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM CT/6:00 PM - 7:30 PM ET

Title: Palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with atirmociclib, a phase 1b study, in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+, HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer

Abstract Number: 811

Presentation Number: PS10-11

Date/Time: Friday, December 11, 2026, 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM CT/8:00 AM - 9:30 AM ET

Additional information can be found on the SABCS website. A copy of the posters will be made available on the Publications page of Olema’s website in alignment with the SABCS 2026 embargo policy.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)

Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In clinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both wild-type and mutant forms of metastatic ER+ breast cancer and has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, central nervous system penetration, and combinability with cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated as a single agent in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01, and in combination with ribociclib in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-02. Palazestrant is also being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 studies in combination with ribociclib, palbociclib, alpelisib, everolimus, and atirmociclib.

About OP-3136

OP-3136 is a novel, orally available small molecule that potently and selectively inhibits lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6), an epigenetic target that is dysregulated in breast and other cancers. In preclinical studies, OP-3136 has demonstrated significant anti-proliferative activity in ER+ breast cancer models and is combinable and synergistic with endocrine therapies including palazestrant and cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. The Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OP-3136 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024 and patients are currently enrolling in the Phase 1 clinical study.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “potential,” “upcoming,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the potential beneficial characteristics including but not limited to safety, tolerability, activity, efficacy and therapeutic effects of palazestrant and OP-3136, alone, or in combination with each other or with other drugs, including everolimus and atirmociclib. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Olema’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and future filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, including in the event that actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Courtney O’Konek

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Olema Oncology

media@olema.com