Oisín Biotechnologies Announces Publication of Preclinical Data from its Muscle Building Gene Therapy Program in Cell

Data show that follistatin gene therapy using proteolipid vehicles increases muscle mass, body weight, and grip strength in a preclinical model

Publication details the development of the Entos Pharmaceuticals Fusogenix PLV platform for nucleic acid medicines that overcomes the limitations of current delivery systems

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oisín Biotechnologies (Oisín), a privately held biotechnology company focused on mitigating the effects of age-related diseases, today announced the publication of preclinical data from its follistatin (FST) gene therapy program to mitigate muscle loss in an article titled “Safe and Effective Delivery of DNA and RNA Using Proteolipid Vehicles” in Cell. Scientists at Oisín, OncoSenX, the University of Alberta, Dalhousie University, and Aegis Life, Inc., contributed to the published research led by Entos® Pharmaceuticals, inventor of the FAST-PLV™ platform. The article is available from Cell online today and in print on September 19th.





“When we set out to build cutting-edge genetic medicines to address age-related diseases, we knew the ability to deliver nucleic acids safely and effectively to a broad array of cell types would be essential to our success,” said Matthew Scholz, chief executive officer, Oisín Biotechnologies. “We placed an early bet on the Entos FAST-PLV system because it has the potential to overcome the biodistribution, tolerability, and repeat-dosing limitations of other commonly used delivery systems. The data published today in Cell validate that choice and provide important proof-of-principle for our follistatin gene therapy program. As we utilize the FAST-PLV system in our other ongoing development programs, the remarkable flexibility of the platform continues to support the broader potential of our genetic medicine approach to addressing age-related diseases.”

The published data include results from studies conducted by Oisín scientists evaluating the impact of administering a single dose of FAST-PLV FST gene therapy in mice, over time. After 15 weeks, the mice administered with FST gene therapy had significantly greater grip strength and body weight increases than the control group. At 34 weeks, the FST gene therapy mice showed significant increases in muscle size, especially in the hind limbs and throughout the torso, that correlated with a significant increase in cross-sectional muscle fiber area compared with the control group.

“Muscle loss is associated with age-related frailty, which affects the mobility and quality of life for millions of elderly people,” said Henry Garcia, Ph.D., head of Aging R&D at Oisín. “With an aging population and the increasing use of GLP-1 class agonists to treat diabetes and obesity, there is a growing need for a therapy that can safely and effectively mitigate the side effect of muscle loss and, ideally, rebuild muscle.”

FAST-PLVs form the basis of the Entos Fusogenix™ PLV delivery platform. This technology is licensed to Oisin for the development of age-related disease applications. In July 2024, Oisín announced the first close of a $15 million Series A financing round, to advance its age-related disease therapy portfolio.

About Oisín Biotechnologies

Oisín is a privately held biotechnology company developing genetic medicines to address age-related diseases. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Oisín utilizes the Entos® Fusogenix™ PLV™ delivery platform to deliver DNA directly to cells throughout the body, addressing the damage and detrimental effects caused by the aging process itself. The company’s first therapies focus on eliminating unwanted fat cells and building muscle mass. For more information, visit www.oisinbio.com or follow Oisín on X and LinkedIn.

About Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.

A new reality in genetic medicine lies ahead, one that will be ushered in with the advent of safe, effective, and re-dosable nucleic acid delivery technologies. Since its inception in 2016, Entos® has been dedicated to advancing next-generation genetic medicines using our proprietary FusogenixTM PLVTM drug delivery system. The Fusogenix PLV platform is formulated with FAST proteins to enable the delivery of nucleic acid to target cells through direct fusion. Entos is pioneering the development of life-changing medicines for patients and has partnered with global companies, such as Eli Lilly, to accelerate and expand the impact of our platform. Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, with its wholly owned U.S. and U.K. subsidiaries based in San Diego, California and London, United Kingdom, respectively. For more information, visit www.entospharma.com, or follow Entos on LinkedIn.

Entos® word mark and design logo, FusogenixTM and PLVTM are registered trademarks of Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

