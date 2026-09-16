Odyssey Therapeutics to Participate in Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODTX) (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that precisely target disease pathology, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on Wednesday, September 23 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.odysseytx.com on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events page of Odyssey’s investor website and archived for 60 days.

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of internally discovered and developed medicines with its first program advancing through multiple clinical milestones. Odyssey’s portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that the Company believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need.

For more information, please visit https://odysseytx.com/ and follow Odyssey on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Collin Todd

SVP, Strategy and Business Development

investors@odysseytx.com