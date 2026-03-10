Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints H. Martin Seidel, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology, today announced the appointment of H. Martin Seidel, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Seidel is a highly accomplished drug discovery and development leader with decades of experience spanning biotechnology and large pharmaceutical organizations. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of IFM Therapeutics, where he has overseen the advancement of multiple discovery and development programs and three successful portfolio company exits. Prior to IFM, Dr. Seidel spent more than a decade at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research in senior leadership roles, including Head of the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation and Global Head of Business Development & Licensing, where he oversaw a broad range of scientific collaborations and strategic transactions while advancing discovery programs into clinical development. Throughout his career, Dr. Seidel has played a central role in translating cutting-edge science into clinical-stage programs and approved medicines, spanning target discovery, portfolio strategy and translational decision-making across a wide range of therapeutic programs.

“Martin brings exceptional depth of experience in drug discovery, translational science and portfolio strategy,” said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics. “Martin and I have worked closely together in the past, as have other members of our scientific leadership team, including Dennis Dean, Ph.D., Luigi Franchi, M.D., Ph.D., Tony Opipari, M.D., Ph.D., and Bill Roush, Ph.D. That shared experience gives us deep confidence in his scientific judgment and his ability to help guide our scientific direction. His perspective, shaped by decades of advancing programs across diverse scientific platforms, will be highly valuable as we continue to identify and advance targets toward the clinic. We are pleased to welcome him to the Scientific Advisory Board at this important stage for the company.”

“Odyssey is working in an area of biology that is particularly ripe for drug discovery, and the breadth of scientific capabilities the team has assembled is unusual in today’s biotech landscape. Having worked previously with members of the Odyssey scientific leadership team, I have developed a strong appreciation for their scientific rigor and ambition. My work has long focused on applying cutting-edge science to drug discovery, and I look forward to contributing my experience across target selection and translation as Odyssey advances its programs toward the clinic.”

Dr. Seidel joins a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board comprised of leading experts in immunology, inflammation biology and therapeutic development, who provide strategic scientific guidance as Odyssey advances its lead programs toward clinical evaluation and continues to build its earlier-stage pipeline.

