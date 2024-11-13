Oculis to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that Oculis’ management will be present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference being held on November 18-19, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Sylvia Cheung, Chief Financial Officer of Oculis, will participate in a fireside chat on November 18, 2024 at 3:35 pm ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to request meetings. A link to access the fireside chat, when available, will be posted to Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED) and for non-infectious anterior uveitis; and OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON). Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis’ goal is to improve the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

