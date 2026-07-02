Oculis to Participate at the Piper Sandler Virtual Ophthalmology Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, July 2, 2026 – Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing neuro-ophthalmic and ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, announced today that Oculis’ management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual Ophthalmology Conference.

The Company will provide an overview and update of its innovative current late-stage portfolio. Key highlights include: Privosegtor, a novel neuroprotective candidate which received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for optic neuritis (ON), in the PIONEER registrational program to address unmet needs for two optic neuropathies targeting an estimated potential market opportunity of $7B+ in the U.S. alone, and Licaminlimab, a topical anti-TNFα being evaluated in the PREDICT-1 registrational trial as the first genotype-based precision medicine approach in dry eye disease (DED).

With a strong balance sheet and advanced pipeline, Oculis is well positioned to deliver value-driving milestones across our targeted registrational programs, focusing on fulfilling its mission to save sight and improve eye care with groundbreaking treatments.

Piper Sandler Virtual Ophthalmology Conference

Date: July 10, 9:30am ET

Location: Miami, FL

Format: Fireside chat

Presenter: Sylvia Cheung, CFO

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler & Co. (PSC) sales representative for registration information or to request a meeting.

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About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in neuro-ophthalmology and ophthalmology. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on two core product candidates. Privosegtor is a breakthrough neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program, which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment of optic neuropathies, including optic neuritis (ON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Privosegtor also has potential to be developed for additional indications in other neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases. Licaminlimab is a novel, topical anti-TNFα in a registrational trial, and is being developed with a genotype-based approach for treating patients with dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S., Iceland and Switzerland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts

Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous

oculis@icrhealthcare.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company’s product candidates, including the initiation, timing, progress and results of current and future clinical trials, Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy; expected milestones and ability to deliver value-driving milestones; statements about market opportunity; and statements about cash runway and capital needs, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F and any other documents filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.