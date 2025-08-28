Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in September 2025 Investor and Scientific Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor and scientific conferences in September 2025.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference:

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Monday, September 8, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 2:35 – 3:10 PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York, NY

Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference:

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 12:50 – 1:20 PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences

EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS): September 3, 2025

Paris, France

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience

Session: VEGF Related and Other Retinal Indications

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 4:00 – 4:05 PM CET

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Ophthalmology Futures Forums (OFF) Retina Forum 2025: September 3, 2025

Paris, France

Panel Title: Is Diabetic Retinopathy the Overlooked Elephant in the Room?

Session: Panel 1

Panel Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 10:00 – 10:30 AM CET

Presenter: Arthur A. Ciociola, Global Head of Quality

Panel Title: The Future of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors & Other Adjunctive Agents for AMD: Exits or Bust?

Session: Panel 4

Panel Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 11:50 – 12:20 PM CET

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience

Session: Company Presentations 1

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 1:50 – 3:20 PM CET

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

25th EURETINA Congress: September 4-7, 2025

Paris, France

Symposium Title: Advancing Retinal Disease Treatment: Exploring OTX-TKI’s Potential to Extend Treatment Durability

Session: Satellite Symposium

Session Date/Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10:15 – 11:15 AM CET

Faculty: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD; Anat Loewenstein, MD; Paolo Lanzetta, MD; Sobha Sivaprasad, MBBS

ePoster Title: Macular Fluid Volumetric Outcomes Following a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS Clinical Trial for Diabetic Retinopathy

Session Date/Time: ePoster available for viewing throughout duration of the Congress

Presenter: Margaret A. Chang, MD, MS

The Retina Society 58th Annual Scientific Meeting: September 10-13, 2025

Chicago, IL

Presentation Title: Longitudinal quantitative ultra-widefield retinal leakage assessment and macular volumetric fluid outcomes following a single axitinib hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in the HELIOS trial for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Session: Diabetes I

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4:35 – 4:40 PM CET

Presenter: Justis P. Ehlers, MD

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

