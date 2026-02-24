Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in March 2026 Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that the Company will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in March 2026.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference:

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Fireside Chat: 9:10 – 9:40 AM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Boston, MA

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit:

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Citizens Life Sciences Conference 2026:

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Fireside Chat: 9:00 – 9:25 AM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

RBC Capital Markets Ophthalmology Conference:

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Fireside Chat: 9:30 – 10:00 AM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the TD Cowen, Citizens, and RBC fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

