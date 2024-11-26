Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in December Investor and Scientific Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass. , Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced participation in several investor and scientific conferences being held in December.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024

Fireside Chat Time: 1:30 PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: New York City, NY

The live fireside chat can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

FLORetina ICOOR 2024

Florence, Italy

48-week Results from the HELIOS Phase I Trial Evaluating Intravitreal OTX-TKI for Non-proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Session: Highlighted New Drugs DME

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2024, 1:33 – 1:36PM CET

Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD

OTX-TKI – The Evolution of Optimized AXPAXLI (AUS >> US >> SOL-1)

Session: Retina Futura 1: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wAMD): Emerging Therapies and Clinical Updates

Presentation Date/Time Friday, December 6, 2024, 11:29 – 11:33AM CET

Presenter: Diana V. Do, MD

HELIOS: Phase 1 SAFETY Study of AXPAXLI in NPDR

Session: Retina Futura 2: Diabetic Retinal Diseases and Retinal Detachment

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, December 6, 2024, 2:12 – 2:16PM CET

Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD

TKIs in the Future of Retinal Disease Management

Session: Afternoon Symposium

Session Date/Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 3:30 – 4:30 PM CET

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

