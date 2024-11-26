SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in December Investor and Scientific Conferences

November 26, 2024 | 
BEDFORD, Mass. , Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced participation in several investor and scientific conferences being held in December.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Fireside Chat Time: 1:30 PM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: New York City, NY

The live fireside chat can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

FLORetina ICOOR 2024
Florence, Italy

  • 48-week Results from the HELIOS Phase I Trial Evaluating Intravitreal OTX-TKI for Non-proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
    Session: Highlighted New Drugs DME
    Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2024, 1:33 – 1:36PM CET
    Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD
  • OTX-TKI – The Evolution of Optimized AXPAXLI (AUS >> US >> SOL-1)
    Session: Retina Futura 1: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wAMD): Emerging Therapies and Clinical Updates
    Presentation Date/Time Friday, December 6, 2024, 11:29 – 11:33AM CET
    Presenter: Diana V. Do, MD
  • HELIOS: Phase 1 SAFETY Study of AXPAXLI in NPDR
    Session: Retina Futura 2: Diabetic Retinal Diseases and Retinal Detachment
    Presentation Date/Time: Friday, December 6, 2024, 2:12 – 2:16PM CET
    Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD
  • TKIs in the Future of Retinal Disease Management
    Session: Afternoon Symposium
    Session Date/Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 3:30 – 4:30 PM CET

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com

