Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 Virtual Meeting

February 3, 2025 | 
BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced upcoming presentations at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 virtual meeting on February 8, 2025.

Presentation Details:

  • OTX-TKI From Phase 1 to Phase 3: SOL-1 and SOL-R Trials for Neovascular AMD
    Session: V: Imaging and Emerging Therapies for Exudative AMD
    Presentation Time: 2:30 PM ET
    Presenter: Carl J. Danzig, MD
  • Phase 1 Results from Intravitreal Axitinib Implant (OTX-TKI) for the Treatment of Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
    Session: VII: Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Vascular Diseases
    Presentation Time: 5:20 PM ET
    Presenter: Mark R. Barakat, MD
  • Volumetric Macular Fluid Analysis of the Impact of a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Implant (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS Clinical Trial for Diabetic Retinopathy
    Session: VII: Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Vascular Diseases
    Presentation Time: 5:25 PM ET
    Presenter: Justis P. Ehlers, MD

Exact presentation times are subject to change. Expected presentation times can be found on the Program section of the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2025 conference website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal injection, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral injection or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com

