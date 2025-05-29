Octave Bioscience Expands Medical Leadership to Accelerate Precision Care in Neurodegenerative Disease

Jennifer Graves, MD, PhD, MAS, named Senior Medical Director

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biomarkers--Octave Bioscience, Inc., a leading precision care company that is delivering a new standard for managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced the appointments of Jennifer Graves, MD, PhD, MAS as Senior Medical Director and Darin Okuda, M.D., M.Sc., F.A.A.N., F.A.N.A., as Senior Medical Advisor, and the promotion of Terrie Livingston, PharmD, to Vice President, Medical Affairs. The extensive experience of this world-class medical leadership team will accelerate Octave’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients with neurodegenerative diseases by developing new biomarker-based approaches to deliver medical insights that are clinically actionable and generate long-term value through innovation.

Dr. Graves is Professor of Neurosciences and Vice Chair of Human Clinical Research at UC San Diego. As Division Chief of Neuroimmunology, she directs the multiple sclerosis clinics at UCSD, the San Diego VA Hospital and the Rady Children’s Hospital. “Neurology is entering an era where innovations in precision biomarkers and digital tools are reshaping how we understand disease biology, assess disease processes, and ultimately treat disease,” said Dr. Graves. “Through my senior scientific advisory role, I am excited to realize the promise of precision neurology to improve clinical outcomes in MS and to create tools we had believed to be possible in our early pilot studies with Octave at UCSD. The opportunity to treat to target with a serological test will transform the field."

Dr. Okuda is an M.D., M.Sc., F.A.A.N., F.A.N.A. and professor of neurology at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, specializing in multiple sclerosis and related disorders. “It’s a privilege to join a company that truly balances scientific innovation with meaningful patient impact,” said Dr. Okuda. “Precision neurology can only move from theory to practice when we know who to treat and when. With the Octave MSDA Test accessible to MS patients across the country, we’re not just advancing innovation, we’re accelerating its reach. This allows us to identify and support a broader range of patients earlier in their disease course, when timely intervention can make the greatest difference.”

“Our goal is to continue setting new standards of care for neurodegenerative diseases by supporting optimal clinical decision-making in conditions like multiple sclerosis,” said Terrie Livingston. “My vision is to advance Octave’s ability to measure disease activity and progression, delivering actionable, data-driven insights that inform evidence-based treatment decisions and, ultimately, help patients receive more personalized, timely, and empowering care.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Octave as we experience strong adoption across physicians, pharma, and payers,” said Doug Biehn, President and Chief Executive Officer at Octave Bioscience. “The expansion of our medical leadership team not only validates the power of our precision neurology efforts but also positions us to accelerate broad market adoption and establish a new standard of care. We are pioneering a more proactive and clinically actionable approach to ensure the right patient is on the right therapy at the right time.”

The Octave Bioscience team will be onsite at the CMSC Annual Meeting, booth #401, in Phoenix, AZ from May 28 - 31, 2025, where five posters will be presented showcasing fluid biomarker innovation. Onsite, meeting attendees can learn how the Octave MSDA Test is transforming MS care with actionable insights and connect with our team to discover how fluid biomarkers can elevate clinical decision-making.

About Octave Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience, Inc. is a leading precision care company pioneering biomarker-driven solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with multiple sclerosis. Octave’s comprehensive solution provides objective, actionable insights to improve disease monitoring, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. The company’s flagship product, the Octave Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity (MSDA) Test, is the first clinically and analytically validated blood-based biomarker test that enables physicians to quantitatively measure MS disease activity, allowing for more informed treatment decisions and personalized disease management over time. For more information, visit www.octavebio.com.

