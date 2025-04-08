Nyxoah Provides Update on FDA Approvable Letter for Genio System

Expects to meet final FDA requirements for full PMA approval in the second quarter

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 8, 2025, 07:00am CET / 1:00am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), which develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) through neuromodulation, today announced an update on the FDA approval process for the Genio system.

On March 26, 2025, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Approvable Letter regarding the Company’s Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application for the Genio® system.

The Approvable Letter means that Nyxoah’s application for marketing the device in the United States substantially meets the requirements of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and the FDA’s PMA implementing regulations codified at 21 C.F.R. Part 814, and the FDA will approve the application subject to satisfactory completion of a manufacturing facilities, methods and controls review. FDA has accepted all other data provided with the PMA submission, including most importantly the clinical study that demonstrates the safety and effectiveness of the Genio® system.

Nyxoah is actively addressing one remaining item before FDA approval may be granted which is the validation of one process used with a component of the Genio system at its U.S. manufacturing site. The Company is confident that it will be able to successfully complete this validation in the near term. As such, Nyxoah anticipates that its application could potentially be approved in the second quarter and intends to provide an update on the review process on its first quarter 2025 earnings call to be held in May.

“We are pleased to share that the Approvable Letter from FDA confirms that we are very close to PMA approval,” commented Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the final remaining step is completing a process validation at our U.S. manufacturing site – action taken in response to the last set of specific validation questions sent by the FDA – which we are confident we can address swiftly and successfully. We look forward to launching Genio in the U.S. upon receipt of FDA approval.”

