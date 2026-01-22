Nyxoah Invests In Further Expanding Its Belgian Manufacturing Capacity To Support Its Worldwide Growth

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – January 21, 2026, 10:05 pm CET / 4:05 pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) through neuromodulation, today announced an important investment in Belgium to further scale its manufacturing capacity to support its continued growth in the United States and international markets. In addition to its existing contract manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company will expand its manufacturing footprint in Wallonia, reflecting Nyxoah’s long-standing relationship with the Belgium life science ecosystem.

As part of this investment, Nyxoah has signed an agreement with LégiaPark, a life sciences and advanced technologies business park located in the Liège region, that will support Nyxoah’s product development activities and the creation of a nearly 2,000 square meters manufacturing facility, including a state-of-the-art cleanroom, developed in collaboration with ABN Cleanroom Technology. Beyond its industrial impact, it also strengthens the strategic partnership with Noshaq, supporting collaboration across the value chain and contributing to local job creation.

“With strong commercial momentum in the U.S. and expanding international demand, we are scaling Nyxoah for growth, investing in increased manufacturing capacity and further strengthening our gross margin profile”, commented Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah. “This investment further secures our readiness to meet demand and reinforces our confidence in delivering sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.”

Isabelle Degand, Chief Executive Officer of LégiaPark, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nyxoah to LégiaPark, with dedicated workspaces, storage, and a high-performance cleanroom. These specialized, custom-designed technical spaces illustrate the strength of Belgium’s life sciences ecosystem and will enable Nyxoah teams to benefit from the services and collaborative environment at the heart of the Liège region.”

“We are delighted to partner with Nyxoah and LégiaPark on this project,” said Jo Nelissen, CEO of ABN Cleanroom Technology. “With future growth in mind, the cleanroom is designed to be scalable and can be expanded in the short term to evolve alongside Nyxoah’s manufacturing needs. This is enabled by our market-leading Configure-to-Order Plus approach, which embeds all critical cleanroom values by design while allowing flexibility from day one. The project reflects our shared focus on innovation, international growth, and strong local expertise in Belgium, combining global ambition with a solid local presence.”

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat OSA. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company announced positive outcomes from the DREAM IDE pivotal study and receipt of approval from the FDA for a subset of adult patients with moderate to severe OSA with an AHI of greater than or equal to 15 and less than or equal to 65.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.



Caution – CE marked since 2019. FDA approved in August 2025 as prescription-only device.

About LégiaPark

Located on the heights of Liège, opposite to CHC Mont-Légia, LégiaPark is a 30,000 m² business center dedicated to companies active in life sciences and advanced technologies. Designed as an integrated ecosystem, it offers high-level infrastructures (offices, laboratories, clean rooms) and a wide range of shared services. LégiaPark aims to become a benchmark cluster in Wallonia for innovation, research and development in the MedTech, biopharma, e-health and beyond sectors.

About ABN Cleanroom Technology

Founded in 1996, ABN Cleanroom Technology is a Belgium-based cleanroom specialist supplying high-quality cleanroom solutions across Europe. The company is widely recognized as a market leader in Configure-to-Order+ (CTO+) cleanroom concepts, combining standardized modular building blocks with a high degree of process-specific customization while meeting stringent performance and compliance requirements.

Cleanrooms are configured via the ADAPTUS Product Platform, which supports a fully data-driven workflow from design to delivery. This approach enables consistent quality, reduced lead times, and optimized lifecycle performance for cleanroom environments in a broad range of industries.

In addition to design and construction, ABN Cleanroom Technology offers a comprehensive portfolio of lifecycle services. These include maintenance, in-house validation, and all supporting services required to ensure cleanrooms remain compliant, reliable, and operational over time.

For more information, please visit http://www.abn-cleanroomtechnology.com/.



Forward-looking statements

