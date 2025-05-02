NYU Langone Sets the Standard for Highest Quality Pediatric Kidney and Liver Transplant Programs in New York

In adult transplant care, NYU Langone's Transplant Institute continues to lead the nation in excellence

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYU Langone Transplant Institute and Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone delivered the highest-quality outcomes in New York for pediatric kidney and liver transplants, according to the most recent federal quality data from 2024.

The data, published by the Scientific Registry for Transplant Recipients (SRTR), the national quality tracker overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, rated Hassenfeld Children's Hospital's pediatric kidney and liver programs best in the state for both the speed at which patients received transplants and 100% organ survival one year after transplant.

"Time matters when it comes to transplants, especially for children," said Adam Griesemer, MD, liver transplant surgeon and surgical director of the Pediatric Transplant Programs at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital. "We're able to get kids transplanted quickly, and they're thriving afterward. These outcomes are possible because we have the right people to manage even the most complex cases — from pediatric anesthesiologists to interventional radiologists to dedicated family support services. Our team is equipped to navigate any potential bumps in the road."

Since performing its first pediatric kidney transplant in 1994, NYU Langone has steadily built a foundation of excellence in pediatric transplant care. The most rapid growth began in 2018 with the opening of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, which led to the expansion of programs to include liver, heart, and lung transplants for children and adolescents. Today, the hospital is the only transplant center in the tristate area with specialists exclusively trained in pediatric transplant care across these four solid organs.

"This growth has enabled transformative care for young patients through both living and deceased donor transplants, giving children and adolescents the chance to lead fuller, healthier lives," added Dr. Griesemer.

A Multidisciplinary Child- and Family-Centered Approach to Transplant Care

Pediatric transplant families at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital also benefit from comprehensive support services provided through Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care. These services are designed to personalize the healthcare experience and empower parents and caregivers as essential members of the care team.

"Transplant care goes beyond the procedure. It's about the entire experience for the child and their family, which leads to better outcomes," said Rebecca Pellett Madan, MD, infectious disease specialist and medical director of the Pediatric Transplant Programs at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital. "Our teams are supported by expert social workers, certified child life specialists, psychologists, and psychiatrists, all with transplant expertise. We also offer comprehensive neuropsychology services for children who need help with academic placement and support. School plays a vital role in a child's social and emotional development, and the services provided by Sala help families successfully transition their children back to the classroom. I've never seen this level of dedicated transplant support services at any other children's hospital. This holistic approach truly makes a difference."

Nation-Leading Outcomes Across Adult Transplant Programs

With each new program, the Transplant Institute has redoubled its efforts to increase donation and transplantation rates. As the largest transplant program in New York State, the institute performed 632 transplants in 2024 alone. NYU Langone's adult transplant programs continue to lead the way:

Kidney Transplant Program : For the second consecutive year, the program has achieved the nation's best outcomes for both the rate of kidney transplants from deceased donors and one-year organ survival. In 2024, 339 kidneys were transplanted in adults and children.

Lung Transplant Program : Patients receive lungs at a faster rate than any other center in the Northeast, and the organs have the highest survival rate in the state. A total of 82 lungs were transplanted in 2024.

Liver Transplant Program : The highest-quality outcomes in New York and top five in the nation. Patients get transplanted faster than at any other center in the Northeast and have excellent survival rates, and living donor patients had 100% organ survival after one year. In 2024, 127 livers were transplanted in adults and children.

Heart Transplant Program : The fastest transplant rate and shortest hospital stays in New York , with strong one- and three-year survival rates. In 2024, 83 hearts were transplanted in adults and children.

"Our patients need and deserve the very best. Their outcomes are our top priority, and these success rates are a testament to our commitment to them," said Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery , and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute. "NYU Langone's experts bring unmatched skill and compassion, enabling patients — from infants to adults — to receive lifesaving transplants and best-in-class care."

