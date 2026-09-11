NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center Appoints New Vice Chair of Physics and Dosimetry in the Department of Radiation Oncology

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center has appointed Sean L. Berry, PhD, as vice chair of physics and dosimetry in the Department of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Berry brings more than 20 years of experience in radiation oncology physics, with deep expertise in treatment planning, quality assurance, clinical operations, safety, and innovation.

Dr. Berry will help lead the continued advancement of radiation oncology physics and dosimetry, supporting excellence in patient care while furthering innovation, education, and program growth. He will work with radiation oncologists to ensure that radiation doses are delivered to patients accurately and precisely.

"Dr. Berry is an accomplished and forward-looking leader in medical physics whose experience spans the full continuum of clinical care, quality, safety, operations, and education," said Anirban Maitra, MD, director of Perlmutter Cancer Center. "His expertise will help strengthen our physics and dosimetry programs as we continue to invest in advanced technologies, expand access to world-class cancer care, and drive innovation across our institution."

Before joining NYU Langone, Dr. Berry was regional lead physicist and associate attending physicist in the Department of Medical Physics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In that role, he oversaw clinical physics operations at outpatient radiation oncology sites in Westchester County, New York, and Bergen County, New Jersey, supervising faculty physicists, staff physicists, and dosimetrists, as well as managing regulatory readiness, accreditation activities, and budget. His clinical and administrative leadership also included overseeing linear accelerator commissioning, outpatient site expansion, and the standardization of high-quality radiation oncology practice across multiple locations.

"Dr. Berry brings a rare combination of technical excellence, operational leadership, and a deep commitment to quality," said Daniel R. Gomez, MD, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone. "He has an outstanding track record of building systems that improve consistency, efficiency, and safety in radiotherapy delivery. We are delighted to welcome him to NYU Langone and look forward to the impact he will have across our clinical, research, and educational missions."

Over the course of his career, Dr. Berry has developed expertise in external beam treatment planning, including IMRT, VMAT, SRS, SBRT, and image-guided radiation therapy, as well as in automation and auditing tools designed to improve plan quality, workflow efficiency, and patient safety. His research and clinical development efforts have focused on treatment planning quality and automation, knowledge-based planning, autosegmentation, deformable image registration, surface-guided radiation therapy, next-generation cone beam CT, and CT simulation protocol standardization.

About Dr. Berry

Before taking on regional leadership at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr. Berry spent 15 years in external beam treatment planning and clinical physics roles of increasing responsibility. He led acceptance testing and commissioning for the initial deployment of the Eclipse treatment planning system at Memorial Sloan Kettering and contributed to the development and implementation of new treatment techniques for multiple disease sites.

Dr. Berry is also an accomplished educator and mentor. Since 2021, he has served as adjunct professor of applied physics and applied mathematics at Columbia University, where he teaches within the CAMPEP medical physics curriculum and participates in program administration. He has received multiple teaching honors, including the Association of Residents in Radiation Oncology Educator of the Year Award and several distinguished teaching awards from Memorial Sloan Kettering.

"NYU Langone's Department of Radiation Oncology is growing, with a variety of cutting-edge technologies offering exciting research and development opportunities within a world-class medical center," said Dr. Berry. "I am enthusiastic about the direction of the department and look forward to contributing to its missions of leadership, clinical excellence, teaching, and innovation."

Board certified in therapeutic medical physics by the American Board of Radiology and licensed in New York as a medical physicist, Dr. Berry has held numerous professional leadership roles. He is an active member of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine and the American Society for Radiation Oncology, and he serves in leadership and committee roles in organizations focused on medical physics education, treatment planning, and quality review.

Dr. Berry earned his PhD and MS in medical physics from Columbia University and his BS in physics, summa cum laude, from Canisius College.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation four years in a row, and it continues to have the most No. 1– and top 10–ranked specialties among medical centers in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 330 outpatient locations in the New York City area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Inquires



Marlene Naanes



Phone: 929-923-3102



Marleen.Naanes@nyulangone.org

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SOURCE NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center