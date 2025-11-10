NYU Langone Cardiologists Share Leading Research at AHA Scientific Sessions 2025 & Dr. Judith S. Hochman Honored with Research Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert researchers and clinicians from the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Langone will present practice-changing studies, translational research, and clinical insights at the 2025 American Heart Association's (AHA's) Scientific Sessions, held from November 7 to 10 in New Orleans. Topics include diving into inflammation's role in heart disease, management of a type of heart attack that disproportionately affects women, kidney function in heart failure care, the impact of prenatal cardiovascular health on maternal outcomes, and two late-breaking science presentations.

Additionally, Judith S. Hochman, MD, senior associate dean for clinical sciences, founding director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Research Center, and Harold Snyder Family Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Medicine, will be celebrated with the 2025 Research Achievement Award on November 9 for her decades-long contributions to cardiovascular research and patient care.

"Our outstanding faculty continue to lead the way in advancing cardiovascular care through impactful research that addresses some of our field's most pressing challenges," said Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology . "I want to congratulate Dr. Hochman, in particular, who exemplifies excellence in both scientific innovation and mentorship. Her well-deserved recognition by the AHA this year reflects the extraordinary legacy of leadership, collaboration, and pioneering research we strive for across the NYU Langone community."

The notable research highlighted below represents only a sample of the cutting-edge work NYU Langone Heart experts will present.

Saturday, November 8

Identifying Risk Factors for Heart Dysfunction in Patients Treated with Mavacamten

Moderated Digital Poster



10:45–10:50 AM CT

This study, led by Daniele Massera, MD, associate director of NYU Langone's Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program and assistant professor in Department the of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, explored why some patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy develop left ventricular systolic dysfunction while being treated with mavacamten, an FDA-approved therapy to improve heart function and exercise tolerance. The study found that patients with certain factors, including left bundle branch block, ventricular pacing, or atrial fibrillation, are more likely to experience this dysfunction. According to Dr. Massera, "These findings suggest that identifying these risk factors could help personalize treatment strategies and improve outcomes for patients." Researchers propose adjusting dosage levels and monitoring risk more closely for affected individuals.

Understanding Inflammation and Its Impact on Heart Disease: What Doctors Should Know

Presentation



1:50–2:00 PM CT

Chiara Giannarelli, MD, PhD, associate professor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Managing MINOCA, A Type of Heart Attack Mostly Affecting Women

Main Session Presentation



3:45–3:55PM CT

A presentation by Harmony R. Reynolds, MD, the Joel E. and Joan L. Smilow Professor of Cardiology and director of NYU Langone's Cardiovascular Clinical Research Center, focuses on MINOCA, myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries, a type of heart attack that disproportionately affects women. Dr. Reynolds will discuss the mechanisms behind MINOCA, its diagnosis, and tailored treatment strategies aimed at improving outcomes for patients. Her work highlights the importance of understanding this complex condition.

Sunday, November 9

How Kidney Health Influences Heart Failure Management

Abstract Poster Session



11:30–12:30PM CT

Changes in kidney function can play a critical role in the management of heart failure therapies. Carine Hamo, MD, heart failure and transplant cardiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will present a poster abstract highlighting that declines in estimated glomerular filtration rate are common and expected after initiation of most heart failure therapies. However mild decreases in kidney function are not accompanied by worse outcomes in the long-term. Stopping heart failure therapies after mild decreases in kidney function can hinder the long-term benefits of these treatments. The findings emphasize the importance of balancing effective heart failure management with monitoring of kidney health, ensuring patient receive uninterrupted care and optimal outcomes.

Primary Results of the Behavioral Economics Trial to Enhance Regulation of Blood Pressure (BETTER-BP)

Late-Breaking Science Presentation



3:45–3:55PM CT

John Dodson, MD, MPH, associate professor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, director, NYU Langone's Geriatric Cardiology Program

Monday, November 10

Ticagrelor versus Prasugrel in Patients with Diabetes Mellitus and Multivessel Coronary Artery Disease Undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Randomized Comparison from the TUXEDO-2 Trial

Late-Breaking Science Presentation



8:15–8:25AM CT

Sripal Bangalore, MD, director of research, NYU Langone's Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, professor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

How Heart Health Before Pregnancy Affects Blood Pressure Problems During Pregnancy

Moderated Digital Poster



1:11–1:16PM CT

Anais Hausvater, MD, co-director of NYU Langone's Cardio-Obstetrics Program and assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will present findings on how pre-pregnancy cardiovascular health (CVH) impacts pregnancy outcomes. The study highlighted that women with suboptimal pre-pregnancy CVH were more likely to develop complications like hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, preeclampsia, and ischemic placental disease. Dr. Hausvater emphasized that improving CVH before pregnancy could potentially reduce risks and improve maternal health. Collaboration between obstetricians and cardiologists is key to achieving this goal.

Judith S. Hochman, MD, Recognized with AHA's 2025 Research Achievement Award

The Research Achievement Award is one of the AHA's highest honors, celebrating transformative contributions to cardiovascular research and health. Dr. Hochman has been recognized for her pioneering work in understanding and treating myocardial infarction and ischemic heart disease, with her landmark studies shaping clinical practice worldwide. Her advocacy for women's cardiovascular health and commitment to improving patient outcomes through science reinforce her legacy as a leader in the field.

"It is a true honor to be recognized by the American Heart Association," said Dr. Hochman. "I have been fortunate to collaborate with an extraordinary community of investigators, and together, we have contributed to evidence-based care. My passion has always been improving outcomes for patients through rigorous science. I am indebted to AHA for the important work it does and for my first grant, and to the NIH for its past critical support of randomized clinical trials."

NYU Langone Heart Is a Leader in Cardiology and Heart Surgery

Ranked No. 1 in the nation for cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery by U.S. News & World Report, NYU Langone Heart is a recognized leader in cardiology and heart surgery, delivering exceptional care to patients seeking to prevent heart disease or undergo advanced procedures to improve heart health. With the nation's highest success rates in treating heart rhythm disorders, coronary artery disease, valve disease, heart failure, and congenital heart conditions, NYU Langone Heart stands at the forefront of cardiac care. Its network of specialists, which spans New York City, Westchester County, Long Island, and Florida, provide accessible, innovative treatment tailored to every patient's unique needs.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

